Even though his team was on the losing end of the scoreboard Tuesday night, Manhattan High girls’ basketball coach Scott Mall was still impressed by what he saw.
The Indians (1-3) fell to Hays 56-47 in their home opener in a game Mall said he thought was their best of the young season so far.
“Boy, the girls just kept battling defensively, we made plays offensively, we ran a lot of things and got shots and put them in,” he said. “But I was just really pleased with how hard they worked and how we stayed in the ball game.”
Manhattan came out in a zone defense to work the best matchup it could against Hays’ two posts. There was a risk, of course, that Hays (3-1) would take advantage of the zone to find open shots on the perimeter. But given that it hadn’t been much of a 3-point shooting team so far this season, Mall was willing to take that risk.
However, Hays made four 3-pointers in the first quarter and leapt ahead 15-6 after the first quarter of play.
In response, the Indians shifted to a man-to-man defense and held Hays off the scoreboard for the first 4 ½ minutes of the second period. However, they only managed to pull within four points at 15-11 before Hays outscored them 14-5 to take a 29-16 advantage at halftime.
“On offense, we talked (at halftime) about running some more plays to get shots,” Mall said. “We had some openings in the first half in our offense that we just didn’t take advantage of.”
The focus on offense worked out well as Manhattan hit 66% (8 of 12) of its shots in the third period after going just 29% (5-of-17) in the first half.
An Ally Ingram 3-pointer cut Hays’ lead to 43-37 in the final minute of the third, but the Indians gave up two baskets in the last 10 seconds and fell behind by 10 again at 47-37 headed to the fourth.
Manhattan got no closer than nine points in the fourth quarter, despite outscoring Hays 31-27 in the second half.
“The girls executed things,” Mall said. “We had nine girls play. Everybody stepped in and executed something, which was good.”
The Indians finished the game shooting 47% (17 of 37) from the field and 27% (6 of 22) from long range. Hays, meanwhile, went 49% (19 of 39) overall and 50% (9 of 18) on their 3-point attempts.
Manhattan struggled on the glass as Hays won the rebounding battle 30-13, including 13 offensive rebounds.
Destiny Yates led the Indians with 16 points on an efficient 6-of-7 shooting night.
“She hit a couple shots but she also played good defense,” Mall said. “When somebody has a girl that likes to drive, that’s Destiny. She’s going to take her on. She did a good job of that because (Hays’ Carly Lang), nobody this weekend could stop her this weekend. But then (Yates) also did a good job of finishing tonight. She got to the basket. She made some good drives.”
Avery Larson joined Yates in double figures with 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting and Sophia Salmans had seven points.
“Avery did a good job again,” Mall said. “We brought Emery (Ruliffson) off the bench and she does a good job of getting us into things and setting screens and playing defense. Sophia (Salmons) did a great job off the bench. Kat Ball, twice when they lobbed it into the big girls, she got in and stole the ball from them when they caught it, and she’s the shortest girl on the floor.
“We got, I thought, a lot of effort, a lot of production from everybody out there.”
Manhattan will return to action Friday when it makes the long road trip southwest to take on Dodge City.
Mall said the focus over the next few days of practice will involve building on the momentum from Tuesday’s game.
“We’re going to stay positive about the things we saw but keep working,” he said. “Here late, we threw some passes that were a little iffy.
“We gave up six points at least at the end of two different quarters and it’d be nice to have those back. It’s early. We want to keep working but work on accentuating those positives and then try to eliminate some of the little things, the little choices. Hopefully, we’ll be better next time out.”
HAYS 56, MANHATTAN 47
Hays (3-1) — 15; 14; 18; 9; — 56
Manhattan (1-3) — 6; 10; 21; 10; — 47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Hays — Martin 19 (5-14), Lang 16 (6-7), Sheldon 10 (4-4), Linenberger 6 (2-6), Humphrey 3 (1-4), Dreher 2 (1-1). Total 56 (19-39).
Manhattan — Yates 16 (6-7), Larson 15 (5-9), So. Salmans 7 (2-4), Sa. Salmans 4 (2-4), Ingram 3 (1-5), Ball 2 (1-3). Total: 47 (17-37).