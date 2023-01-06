Manhattan High’s Paige Chauncey drives between Junction City defenders Ava DeGuzman, left, and Sophia Holloway during their game Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Junction City. The Indians beat the Blue Jays, 47-25.
Manhattan High head girls’ basketball coach Scott Mall talks to his team in a timeout of their game against Junction City on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Junction City. The Indians beat the Blue Jays, 47-25.
JUNCTION CITY — Ten different players scored and Manhattan High girls’ basketball played staunch defense Friday night in a 47-25 win at Junction City.
The Indians (3-5) created 21 Blue Jays turnovers in the game and limited them to 28% (8-of-29) shooting from the field. Manhattan’s defensive aggression sent Junction City (1-7) to the foul line 22 times, but the Blue Jays made just seven of their free throw attempts.
Avery Larson led the Indians with nine points in the game while Paige Chauncey and Destiny Yates each contributed eight. Emery Ruliffson went a perfect 3-of-3 on her shots and scored six.
Manhattan shot 40% (21-of-52) overall but struggled from long distance, making just 1-of-18 3-pointers. Thanks to their defensive effort, the Indians missed more shots (31) than Junction City attempted, and as a result, lost the rebounding battle 31-30.
Manhattan started slowly on offense, needing more than two minutes to net its first basket of the game when Ruliffson hit a 2-pointer.
The Blue Jays pushed out to a 5-2 lead before the Indians used a 6-0 run to go ahead 8-5. Junction City battled back to tie the game a couple of times but Larson’s score at the 5:23 mark of the second quarter put Manhattan ahead 12-10. The Indians never looked back and built up a 20-14 lead by halftime.
Manhattan opened the second half with a 9-2 scoring spree to open a 29-16 gap. The Blue Jays couldn’t cut the Indians’ lead back to single digits and were outscored 27-11 in the final two periods.
The Indians will get back to action next Friday when they play at Washburn Rural next Friday.