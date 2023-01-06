JUNCTION CITY — Ten different players scored and Manhattan High girls’ basketball played staunch defense Friday night in a 47-25 win at Junction City.

The Indians (3-5) created 21 Blue Jays turnovers in the game and limited them to 28% (8-of-29) shooting from the field. Manhattan’s defensive aggression sent Junction City (1-7) to the foul line 22 times, but the Blue Jays made just seven of their free throw attempts.

