12102022-mer-spt-mhsgbb-1
Buy Now

Manhattan High’s Kat Ball heads to the basket during a game against Hays on Tuesday night in Manhattan. Ball, a freshman, helped MHS take a 37-32 win at Dodge City Friday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Avery Larson scored 16 and Kat Ball put up a career-high 10 Friday night as Manhattan High girls’ basketball took down Dodge City 37-32 on the road.

The Indians (2-3) shot 29% (10-of-34) from the field and 32% (6-of-19) from long distance as they overcame a seven-point first-quarter deficit to pull out the win.