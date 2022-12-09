Avery Larson scored 16 and Kat Ball put up a career-high 10 Friday night as Manhattan High girls’ basketball took down Dodge City 37-32 on the road.
The Indians (2-3) shot 29% (10-of-34) from the field and 32% (6-of-19) from long distance as they overcame a seven-point first-quarter deficit to pull out the win.
Manhattan won the turnover battle 16-10 but was outrebounded 25-21.
Things began bleakly for the Indians on offense, as they scored one point and went 0-for-9 from the field in the opening quarter. Defensively, they kept the Red Demons (0-2) close by limiting them to 2-of-7 in the opening period. However, both of those made shots were 3-pointers, and Dodge City added a pair of free throws to take an 8-1 lead after one.
Manhattan flipped its fortunes in the second when Larson opened the quarter with a 3-pointer. She hit another one a couple of minutes later, followed by triples from Ally Ingram, Destiny Yates and Ball. Ball’s 3-pointer at the buzzer put the Indians on top 18-15 at halftime.
After a dismal showing in the first quarter, Manhattan went 6-of-9 from the field and 5-of-8 from the 3-point distance in the second to outscore the Red Demons 17-7.
The Indians pushed their lead out to 22-15 midway through the third and clung to a 25-21 lead when it ended.
But the Red Demons opened the final frame with four straight points to knot the game at 25-25 with 6:24 remaining. Larson hit a pair of free throws to put Manhattan ahead again, and her 2-pointer at the 2:47 mark made it 30-25.
Ball scored on a putback and Larson made two more charity shots to give the Indians their largest lead at 34-25 with 47.5 seconds remaining.
Larson finished the game shooting just 3-of-12 from the field but 8-of-10 from the free-throw line, seven of which came in the fourth quarter. Ball went 3-of-6 overall and 2-of-5 from long range.
The Indians will return to action Tuesday when they host Topeka High.