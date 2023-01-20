A tough offensive night bit Manhattan High girls’ basketball again Friday night in a 56-41 home loss to Blue Valley-Stilwell.

The Indians (4-7) hit 34% (15-of-44) of their shots — including 7-of-25 3-pointers — while turning over the ball 22 times. It took them more than five minutes to score their first points of the game, and by then they already trailed 11-2.