Manhattan High girls' golf has opened its season on the right foot, winning its second tournament in as many opportunities Tuesday in Salina.
The Indians shot a combined 352, finishing 11 strokes ahead of No. 2 Hays. Salina-South's Zoe Norton won the individual tournament, shooting an 82.
Rhys Phipps and Andi Siebert were Manhattan's top golfers on the day, with both tying for second by shooting 83. Emily Yerman was Manhattan's only other finisher inside the top 10, scoring an 88 to finish tied for eighth.
Rylee Wisdom finished 14th with a 98, while A.J. Ryan shot a 100 to finish 18th. Jaiden Weixelman rounded out Manhattan's golfers by scoring a 103 to finish 22nd. Eighty three golfers competed in the tournament.
Manhattan will return to play Monday at Manhattan Country Club to host Washburn Rural.