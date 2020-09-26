The Manhattan girls' golf team turned in another strong performance Friday, winning the Buhler Invitational in Hesston.
The Indians shot 347, 22 strokes better than No. 2 Buhler. Manhattan's Andi Siebert also had the low round of the day, shooting 81.
Manhattan had two other players finish inside the top 10, as Rhys Phipps' 87 was good for seventh and Jaiden Weixelman finished eighth with an 88.
Three other golfers completed for MHS in the tournament. A.J. Ryan tied for 11th with a 91. She was followed by Emily Yerman, who tied for 18th with a 94.
Rylee Wisdom rounded out Manhattan's roster by finishing 33rd with a 101. The Indians next play Monday at the Centennial League tournament hosted by Seaman.