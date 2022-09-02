The Manhattan High girls’ golf team didn’t play its best in its season opener, but head coach Paige McCarthy seems to prefer it that way.
The Indians took eighth place out of 16 teams at Lawrence Free State on Monday, shooting a team score of 403.
“That was a really challenging course, and I said, ‘I’m glad that you guys didn’t score your best there, because then your expectations would be high, and you may have disappointed yourself (later),” McCarthy said.
Sophomore Emily Wuggazer led Manhattan, finishing in a tie for 22nd place with a 99. She said that it was a hot day and the course was difficult, and as a result, she wasn’t particularly pleased with her score.
However, she agreed with McCarthy, that it was an “okay” performance for a first tournament.
“It gives us perspective, because it’s going to show us that we’re going to improve,” Wuggazer said. “It shows us how much better we’re going to be at the end of the season.”
Kaitlyn Lagabed tied for 25th at 100 for the Indians, while Ruby Wendt tied for 31st at 101, Lily Bahr tied for 37th at 103, Lainey Ball tied for 41st at 105 and Jennifer Kim tied for 62nd at 114.
“It was a very tough course, and I think everyone saw that,” Lagabed said. “But it was a really good experience for everyone … because we got to see all of our competition, and can build on that going forward.”
“They know what they need to build on, and we do too,” McCarthy added. “They have been really determined these last couple days after they played that first tournament. They realized exactly what they need to work on.”
This year, McCarthy has 22 players on the team, the largest group she’s ever had. However, it’s also an incredibly young group, as 18 of those players are freshmen and sophomores.
Five of the six who played on Monday were underclassmen, and two were freshmen
It’s a hard-working squad, she said, and the young players are dedicated to improving as fast as possible. Throughout the summer, there were never few than 13 to 15 players at the team’s weekly practices.
That large of a team with that much motivation leads is bound to have internal competition. It’s certainly true for Manhattan this year, meaning that everyone is going to have to remain dedicated each day in practice to keep their position or earn someone else’s.
“As a coach, I love it, but I also had kids that played, and it’s tough from a player or parent’s standpoint to have the competition that hasn’t been there before, the competition for spots within the team,” McCarthy said. “But it’s going to make us stronger. We are grooming these kids to really be competitive at the upper echelon of the state. I’m not sure if that’ll happen this year, but they’re definitely going to make strides from where we were last year.”
Wuggazer said that she’s glad to be pushed by other players on her own team.
“I like the competition,” she said. “It actually makes me want to improve my game even more, because I know I have to if I want to keep playing where I am and play varsity golf. If I want to play varsity golf, I have to practice, and I have to keep on top of my game.”
Last year, Manhattan qualified for the 6A state tournament, but missed the six-team cutoff for Day 2, finishing with a team score of 401. All six of the players on the 2021 state team are back this season.
Junior Rylee Wisdom, who finished 33rd at state, is the most experienced player on the team, but was unable to play over the summer, and according to McCarthy, is “getting back to normal form.”
Lagabed, Wuggazer, Kim, Wendt and Alexis Smith also played on the state team last year.
“It was a great experience,” Lagabed said. “We got to play a practice round and for the day. Everyone was really young, so it was really fun.”
Wuggazer and Lagabed both believe that the Indians can return to state in 2022, but McCarthy is focused on more immediate concerns, like building a solid foundation instead of striving for instant success.
A lot of that includes collecting tournament success for her young team, and making sure her players nail their short game — which she said takes up 75% of the time at their practices.
“That’s where the game is won,” McCarthy said. “You’ve heard, ‘Drive for show, putt for dough,’ and it is so true. You can get to the green and then end up getting a double bogey, and that just really hurts the score.
“We’re really trying to focus on, even though you feel it’s an individual sport, four of your (team’s) scores count. You can’t quit, because you have no idea how the other girls on your team are playing that day.”
Despite all the youth on the team, McCarthy said team chemistry is “really good.” The underclassmen are “young and fun,” while the upperclassmen, though they be few, have stepped forward as leaders.
“It’s very fun to just interact with everyone,” Wuggazer said. “We all bond with each other very well, and we like golfing with each other. So it’s a good push to make us want to go to practice.”
The Indians will return to action Tuesday at the Washburn Rural tournament, hosted at the Wamego Country Club.