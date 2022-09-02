090721_mer_new_mhswashburngolf-15.jpg
Manhattan freshman Kaitlyn Lagabed chips toward the hole during the Washburn Rural Invitational at the Wamego Country Club on Sept. 7, 2021. Lagabed is one of the returning leaders for the Indians in 2022.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

The Manhattan High girls’ golf team didn’t play its best in its season opener, but head coach Paige McCarthy seems to prefer it that way.

The Indians took eighth place out of 16 teams at Lawrence Free State on Monday, shooting a team score of 403.

