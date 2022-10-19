MHS girls' golf takes 6th at state Staff reports Oct 19, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Manhattan High girls’ golf team smiles after Day 1 of the 6A state tournament on Monday at the Salina Municipal Golf Course in Salina. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Manhattan High girls’ golf took sixth at the 6A state tournament at the Salina Municipal Golf Course.The Indians shot a total of 681 across the two days of competition, including a 332 on Monday and a 349 on Tuesday.Olathe Northwest won the state championship with a team score of 631. Fifth-place Blue Valley West shot a 653 to finish ahead of Manhattan.Sophomore Kaitlyn Lagabed finished 16th individually to lead the Indians. She shot an 86 on Day 2 for a total of 165.Freshman Kat Ball’s 87 score brought her to a two-day total of 170, which earned her 23rd place.Freshman Lily Bahr scored a total of 171, sophomore Emily Wuggazer shot a 174, freshman Jessica Kim had a 192 and junior Rylee Wisdom had a 193.Shawnee Mission East freshman Ella Slicker claimed the individual 6A state title with a 149.Manhattan concludes the season after tying its best finish at state since 2018. All six golfers on the state team will return in 2023. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ella Slicker Manhattan Total Sport Golf Lily Bahr Kaitlyn Lagabed Freshman State More from this section 2:04 Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Loss to Jets Report: Broncos fear QB Russell Wilson will miss time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins returns as Cards lose Marquise Brown Latest News Playoff seeds at stake as No. 1 MHS hosts No. 3 Wichita NW Wamego girls' golf wins back-to-back state titles NYC opens emergency center for influx of bused migrants MHS girls' golf takes 6th at state How one small town is teaching English to kids of immigrants Harper, Schwarber HR as Wheeler, Phils top Pads to open NLCS California baker creates life-sized Han Solo out of bread K-State women look to improve on defense before season Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCheese, please! Alma Creamery opens new retail storeRCPD reports two more fentanyl overdoses involving minorsFormer KSU guard arrested in prostitution stingLocal Domino's owner agrees to $330,000 settlement with delivery driversRCPD investigating theft of jewelry worth $8KMHS football blanks Lansing 65-0Riley County police board announces 3 finalists for RCPD director jobCity Commissioners to consider parking fee structure for Aggieville Parking garageMark Weis, MDHarkin 3rd, Manhattan High 6th at state tennis tourney Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.