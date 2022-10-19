Screen Shot 2022-10-19 at 10.05.10 AM.png

The Manhattan High girls’ golf team smiles after Day 1 of the 6A state tournament on Monday at the Salina Municipal Golf Course in Salina.

 Courtesy photo

Manhattan High girls’ golf took sixth at the 6A state tournament at the Salina Municipal Golf Course.

The Indians shot a total of 681 across the two days of competition, including a 332 on Monday and a 349 on Tuesday.

Tags