MHS girls' golf takes 2nd at Hutchinson Staff reports Sep 30, 2022 Manhattan High sophomore Emily Wuggazer, left, watches her drive off the No. 1 tee during the Washburn Rural Invitational on Sept. 6 at Wamego Country Club. Staff photo by Lewis Marien Manhattan High girls' golf was the runner-up at the Hutchinson Invitational at Carey Park on Thursday.The Indians finished with a team total of 339, just behind the winner Hays' 337. Maize placed third at 347 in the 21-team tournament.Three Manhattan players finished in the top 10.Freshman Lily Bahr tallied a score of 80 to finish fourth individually out of 121 golfers. She was also the freshman gold medalist.Fellow freshman Kat Ball came in ninth overall with an 84, and sophomore Kaitlyn Lagabed tied for 10th place at 85.Sophomore Emily Wuggazer and junior Rylee Wisdom tied for 22nd at 90.The Indians will continue their run of four tournaments in one week when they host their home invitational Monday at Stagg Hill Golf Club.MHS finishes 6th at LawrenceManhattan took sixth out of 22 teams at the Lawrence High Invitational on Wednesday.The Indians scored 345, while Blue Valley West scored 322 to take first place.Lagabed took ninth out of 129 individual golfers with an 81, while Ball finished 16th at 85.Wuggazer was 23rd at 87, Bahr was 42nd at 92, Wisdom was 51st at 94 and senior Carissa Tepe was 94th at 107.On Monday, Manhattan finished fourth at the Centennial League tournament.