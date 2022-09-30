09072022-mer-spt-mhsgolf-6

Manhattan High sophomore Emily Wuggazer, left, watches her drive off the No. 1 tee during the Washburn Rural Invitational on Sept. 6 at Wamego Country Club.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High girls’ golf was the runner-up at the Hutchinson Invitational at Carey Park on Thursday.

The Indians finished with a team total of 339, just behind the winner Hays’ 337. Maize placed third at 347 in the 21-team tournament.