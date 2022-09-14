MHS girls' golf takes 2nd at Hayden Staff reports Sep 14, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Manhattan High senior Lexi Smith watches her putt on the No. 18 green during the Washburn Rural Invitational on Sept. 6 at the Wamego Country Club. Staff photo by Lewis Marien Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Manhattan High girls’ golf took second place at the 10-team Hayden Invitational at the Shawnee Country Club in Topeka on Tuesday.The Indians shot a team score of 169 at the nine-hole tournament, placing them behind first-place Wamego at 162.Five of Manhattan’s six golfers were underclassmen, and three of them finished inside the top 10.Sophomore Kaitlyn Lagabed led the Indians with a score of 39, which was good for second place. Freshman Kat Ball finished fifth with a 41 and sophomore Emily Wuggazer tied for seventh with a 42.Freshman Lily Bahr shot a 47 to tie for 20th, sophomore Ruby Wendt shot a 49 to finish 25th and senior Lexi Smith shot a 50 to finish 27th.Wamego freshman Addison Douglass shot an even par 37 to take first place individually.Manhattan will return to action Monday at the Salina South Invitational. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section Gisele Bundchen wants Tom Brady to be 'more present' Top 25: Georgia reclaims No. 1 spot after Alabama's close call Seahawks hang on for win over Broncos, Russell Wilson Latest News Manhattan High football to play Hays for 1st time since 1976 Huge line to view monarch's coffin is queue fit for a queen Leaky pen and staff job cuts: King Charles under scrutiny A less-glitzy Detroit auto show returns after 3-year absence Increasing pressures on Colorado River water in New Mexico MHS boys' soccer mercy-rules Wichita South MHS girls' golf takes 2nd at Hayden Kansas State men's golf wins Wildcat Invitational Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew type of senior living coming to ManhattanChris Klieman addresses Nebraska interestKansas Profile – Now That’s Rural: Kaden and Emily Roush, R Family FarmsKansas State defense crushes Missouri in blowoutVaughn shines in K-State's romp over MissouriSean WarnerOfficials break ground on Museum of Art and Light in downtown ManhattanFormer USD 383 paraeducator faces two more child sex chargesManhattan City Commission vote no to funding for True Colors groupIlalio makes K-State debut Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.