Manhattan High senior Lexi Smith watches her putt on the No. 18 green during the Washburn Rural Invitational on Sept. 6 at the Wamego Country Club.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High girls’ golf took second place at the 10-team Hayden Invitational at the Shawnee Country Club in Topeka on Tuesday.

The Indians shot a team score of 169 at the nine-hole tournament, placing them behind first-place Wamego at 162.