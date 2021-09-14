090721_mer_new_mhswashburngolf-15.jpg

Manhattan freshman Kaitlyn Lagabed chips toward the hold during the Washburn Rural Invitational at the Wamego Country Club on Sept. 7. Lagabed took fourth at Hayden's Invitational on Tuesday. 

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

The Manhattan High girls’ golf team took second at the Hayden Invitational Tuesday at Shawnee Country Club.

The Indians finished with a team score of 194, 13 strokes behind first-place Wamego (181).

MHS freshman Kaitlyn Lagabed added another top-five finish to her young resume, shooting a 44 in the nine-hole tournament.

Junior Lexi Smith finished eighth with a 48 and freshman Emily Wuggazer was right behind her, placing ninth with a 49.

Sophomore Rylee Wisdom shot a 53, which was good for 21st, while sophomore Jennifer Kim tied for 24th with a 55.

Tonganoxie junior Hayden York finished first, carding a 37.

Up next, the Indians travel to Salina to compete in the Salina South Invitational on Monday.