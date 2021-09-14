MHS girls' golf takes 2nd at Hayden Staff reports Sep 14, 2021 Sep 14, 2021 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Manhattan freshman Kaitlyn Lagabed chips toward the hold during the Washburn Rural Invitational at the Wamego Country Club on Sept. 7. Lagabed took fourth at Hayden's Invitational on Tuesday. Staff photo by Lucas Boland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Manhattan High girls’ golf team took second at the Hayden Invitational Tuesday at Shawnee Country Club.The Indians finished with a team score of 194, 13 strokes behind first-place Wamego (181).MHS freshman Kaitlyn Lagabed added another top-five finish to her young resume, shooting a 44 in the nine-hole tournament.Junior Lexi Smith finished eighth with a 48 and freshman Emily Wuggazer was right behind her, placing ninth with a 49.Sophomore Rylee Wisdom shot a 53, which was good for 21st, while sophomore Jennifer Kim tied for 24th with a 55.Tonganoxie junior Hayden York finished first, carding a 37.Up next, the Indians travel to Salina to compete in the Salina South Invitational on Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More from this section Greg Hansen: Long lines, listless play made for an experience to forget at Arizona Stadium 1:01 Watch Now: Jedd Fisch explains why Will Plummer will start over Gunner Cruz at QB for the Arizona Wildcats Jim Polzin: Gut check time comes early for a Packers team with eyes on a trip to the Super Bowl Latest News Oath Keeper pleads guilty in Jan. 6 riot, will cooperate Former Cloud County juco employees say they were fired because of their race As COVID-19 vaccine mandates rise, religious exemptions grow Prosecutors play R. Kelly tapes as goverment case winds down What’s up with Harry and Meghan's ‘strange,’ ‘plasticky’ Time cover photo? Police report for Sept. 15, 2021 'No means no': KU protest over fraternity continues after alleged sexual assault Marstall hired as county administrator in South Carolina Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles'We'll pray for the best': K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson's status uncertain following injury versus Southern IllinoisKansas State football aims to begin new gameday tradition SaturdayWatch: Kansas State football starts new tradition with team arrival at Bill Snyder Family StadiumKansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson 'out indefinitely' following injuryKickoff time announced for K-State/Oklahoma State football gameKansas State football holds off Southern Illinois, 31-23, to improve to 2-0 in 2021Breadcrumbs from the past: Glacier-deposited rocks aged younger than expectedDefense leads the way for K-State in win over Southern IllinoisFans paint parking lot purple as tailgating returns to Bill Snyder Family StadiumBergman Elementary student hit by vehicle at bus stop Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads M107422 Polling Place Bulletin