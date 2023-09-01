09072022-mer-spt-mhsgolf-6
Manhattan High’s Emily Wuggazer, left, watches her drive off the No. 1 tee during the Washburn Rural Invitational on Sept. 6, 2022, at Wamego Country Club.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High girls’ golf opened the 2023 season this week with a pair of top-three finishes.

The Indians took second out of 12 teams Wednesday at the 6A State Preview tournament at the Emporia Golf Course. They finished with a team total of 329 points to place behind Olathe Northwest’s 326.