The Manhattan High girls’ golf team’s roster has done a 180 since the end of last season.
Paige McCarthy, entering her fourth year as the team’s head coach, went into last season with a senior-laden squad primed to compete for a Class 6A state title. After winning the Centennial League and regionals, MHS did just that — the Indians finished sixth at state with a team made up of five seniors.
Flash forward a year later and all of that veteran talent is gone, replaced by a small handful of juniors and seniors to go along with a young core that’s full of promise but has a lot of growing up to do — and not much time to do it.
“I think it’s been tough for the few upperclassmen that we have as far as finding their identity is concerned,” McCarthy said.
“They’ve been used to having upperclassmen to pal around with, and now we have nine freshmen this year — which we’ve never had — and three sophomores. So 75% of our team is freshmen and sophomores.”
Everything changes when a program undergoes such a seismic shift in experience. That’s led to a change in how McCarthy now manages the team’s practice sessions.
“When we took over three years ago, we had established kids who had a routine with how they wanted to approach things,” McCarthy said, “but with this group of kids, we’re just focused on getting them to buy into what we’re selling,”
Manhattan High returns two golfers with previous varsity experience. Senior Lizzy Tauschek played varsity as a sophomore but sat out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19. She will be joined by sophomore Rylee Wisdom, who made varsity as a freshman and played alongside the seniors last year. Now, Wisdom is faced with a leadership position in just her second year of high school golf.
“She comes from a golfing family,” McCarthy said. “Her sister Delany played here and is now playing (at Fort Scott Community College). She knows how hard she has to work, and she had those upperclassmen last year who really took her under their wing. She expects a lot out of herself. But we continue to tell (our players) that we want them playing their best golf at the end of September and into October when we play league and regionals.”
The prospect of being the lone underclassmen on varsity last season was daunting at times, but eventually, Wisdom grew more comfortable.
“I just had to learn to not compare myself to them, because they were older than me and on a different level. But they taught me a lot of stuff,” Wisdom said. “It’s a little weird now (being a underclassman leader), but we have a lot of new girls who are really good.”
Surrounding Tauschek and Wisdom are a gaggle of talented freshmen and sophomores, led by freshman duo Kaityln Lagabed and Emily Wuggaze.
Both already have impressed McCarthy.
“We just need to get those kids as much playing experience as we can give them,” McCarthy said. “We don’t think that we’re going to be taking the same varsity group to tournaments here in the beginning of the year, because we just want to see where everyone is going to fit in when it comes to competition.”
Despite the challenges that might arise this season due to the Indians’ inexperience, McCarthy is excited about the program’s future.
“We’re looking at it as a great opportunity,” McCarthy said. “We’re going to have growing pains, but we just tell the kids that a bad mistake is just something that you grow from. We’ll have high but reasonable expectations.”
The Indians opened their season Thursday afternoon with a nine-hole home dual versus Topeka-Hayden at Manhattan Country Club. That event finished after the paper went to press.