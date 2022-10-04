Manhattan High girls' golf placed second Monday afternoon in its 12-team home tournament at Stagg Hill Golf Club.
The Indians shot a team score of 342, placing them just three strokes behind first-place Washburn Rural. They also finished four strokes ahead of third-place Emporia, which won the Centennial League title last week.
"The greens were running faster than they have been here, and so I think that caused some problems and a lot of the girls said they struggled with their short game, their chipping and putting, so I feel like we could have gone a lot lower," said Manhattan head coach Paige McCarthy. "But I tell you what, I just can't believe the strides they have made since (the start of the season)."
Freshman Kat Ball led the Indians with a score of 83 and a tie for ninth place.
"It was great," Ball said. "Especially home advantage, that felt good. We've played and we've all worked so hard this year, and I think it's really just starting together now."
Freshman Lily Bahr and sophomore Emily Wuggazer both shot an 86 to tie for 14th, while sophomore Kaitlyn Lagabed scored an 87 to finish 16th.
"I feel like I did pretty good," Bahr said of her performance. "I could have improved, definitely, on some things. I wasn't hitting the ball like I wanted to, but it was pretty good."
"Today was a lot better than last week, so I was very happy about that," said Wuggazer, who shot a 90 and a 96 in her last two tournaments. "The front nine I played wasn't very good. It was very good weather, though. I'm not super happy with my score, but it's an improvement."
Jessica Kim and Rylee Wisdom both shot a 91 as well.
Manhattan also fielded a junior varsity team in the tournament, which shot a 385 to finish seventh.
Wrenn Burton and Carissa Tepe scored 94 each, while Jennifer Kim shot a 98, Lexi Smith had a 99 and Emma Crouch had 103.
McCarthy said she is very pleased with the progress her team has made this season, particularly since her top players are underclassmen.
There is stiff competition in practice — more than she's used to seeing — but that has also led to team depth to which she's not accustomed.
No player this season has shot the lowest score on the team more than a handful of times.
"We don't have that great golfer who we know is going to shoot a low score," McCarthy said. "We keep preaching to them, 'You just have to clump or group together.' We had an 83, but then we had an 86, an 86 and an 87. We'll take that any day as opposed to a 72 and a bunch of 93s."
McCarthy said that when there is so much internal competition on a team, it can have an effect on the relational dynamics between the players.
However, that's not what she's seen with this year's squad.
As an example, she explained that previous teams often spent van rides in relative silence, with each player on her phone. In 2022, though, she said her players interact with one another, having conversations, telling stories or playing games together.
"It's like a family," Ball said. "I just love it, coming out every day after school and meeting them and getting to hang out with them every day. It's always been fun. ... It's not all competition. We can relax and not have to be stressed the whole time."
"I love playing with my teammates," Wuggazer added. "We have so much fun hanging out. It's just like a family."
Monday's tournament was the last one of the Indians' regular season. They will now turn their attention to next Tuesday's regional tournament, which will take place at the Eagle Bend Golf Course in Lawrence.
McCarthy said she didn't want to set specific goals or expectations for the postseason because she believes that puts undue pressure on her players.
Rather, she wants them to simply try their best, have fun and see what happens.
"We say all the time, 'The only shot that matters is the next one,'" McCarthy said. "'What can you control? Yourself, and that's it. You have no idea how everybody else is playing, so just take care of yourself.'"
"We're pretty consistent with our team scores, so I think if we all play pretty solid, we should qualify for state," Bahr said.