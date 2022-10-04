PXL_20221003_233022120.MP.jpg

Manhattan High girls' golfers smile with their medals after taking second place at their home tournament at Stagg Hill Golf Club on Monday.

 Staff photo by Zach DeLoach

Manhattan High girls' golf placed second Monday afternoon in its 12-team home tournament at Stagg Hill Golf Club.

The Indians shot a team score of 342, placing them just three strokes behind first-place Washburn Rural. They also finished four strokes ahead of third-place Emporia, which won the Centennial League title last week. 