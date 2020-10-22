Add another set of awards attributed to the Manhattan High girls' golf team and head coach Paige McCarthy.
McCarthy was named the Centennial League Coach of the Year Thursday. Five of Manhattan's six regular golfers also made their way onto one of the three All-Centennial League teams.
Under McCarthy, who has been Manhattan's head coach since 2018, Manhattan won six tournaments in 2020, including the Centennial League tournament and the regional MHS participated in.
The Centennial League win was the first win by a school not named Washburn Rural in the last decade. The Indians ended up finishing sixth in the state tournament.
Two Manhattan golfers, Emily Yerman and Rhys Phipps, were named to the Centennial League first team. Yerman played a crucial role in Manhattan's winning of the Centennial League and averaged a score of 89.3 as Manhattan's No. 3 golfer. Phipps provided a steadying presence as Manhattan's No. 2 golfer, shooting an average of 87.7 in her rounds.
Andi Siebert, A.J. Ryan and Jaiden Weixelman were all named to the Centennial League second team.
Siebert, Manhattan's No. 1 golfer, averaged an 86.2 score in her rounds. As Manhattan's No. 4 golfer, Ryan averaged a 93.2 score. Weixelman, who was playing her first season of high school golf despite being a senior, averaged a 95.3 score on the season.