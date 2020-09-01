If there’s one thing that allows Paige McCarthy to feel a sense of ease heading into this highly abnormal 2020 season, it’s that her team has seen just about everything else that can be thrown at it on a golf course.
McCarthy, the Manhattan High girls’ golf coach, is not shy about her team’s outlook heading into the season. The Indians play their first tournament of the year Wednesday in Topeka with a roster composed of numerous familiar faces.
“We are really senior heavy,” McCarthy said. “We have a lot of experience coming back.”
The team returns Andi Siebert, Emily Yerman, Rhys Phipps and A.J. Ryan from last year’s team. All are now seniors, with Siebert owning four years of varsity experience while Ryan and Phipps have three years of their own.
The team does bring in one new senior in Jaiden Weixelman, while freshman Rylee Wisdom and senior Andi Tanner also figure to factor in at the varsity level according to McCarthy.
“(Weixelman) is really athletic,” McCarthy said. “The more tournament experience she gets, the more she’ll help.”
“(Wisdom) has an older sister who went through the program, so she knows really what you need to do and how dedicated you need to be to excel,” she added.
Siebert will command the team’s No. 1 spot, as she has in the past. While McCarthy doesn’t want to put pressure on the senior by speaking too confidently of her, there is the hope Siebert can set the bar throughout the season.
“She’s the most experienced of them with playing No. 1 and I think the stress of playing against the best competition won’t faze her at all,” McCarthy said. “I think she’ll know how to work with that and handle that.”
That steadiness provided by the seniors could prove vital as the team prepares for a season marred by concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
McCarthy already saw her seniors step up in the offseason, when several took it upon themselves to play individual tournaments to keep their skills sharp for the year.
“Rhys and Andi, our captains, did a really nice job of leading by example,” McCarthy said. “Once state tournaments started, they competed in several of those. It’s important to get that tournament experience at a higher level.”
Both shot solid scores in multiple rounds, according to McCarthy. Now, she hopes those scores will carry over as the team looks to compete deep into the fall.
However, before the team can get to that point, McCarthy is asking her team to use its experience in its approach. Instead of thinking of the end goal, she wants them to think of the steps they’ve used to get there in the past.
“I just want them to focus on every shot instead of where they want to be at the end,” McCarthy said. “I think what really hurts us is our head. The girls definitely have talent. It’s just a matter of believing in themselves and putting a whole round together while not losing focus.”