021522_mer_spt_mhshighlandparkGBB-11.jpg
Buy Now

Manhattan head coach Scott Mall speaks with the team during a timeout in a home game against Highland Park on Feb. 15.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Manhattan High girls basketball hung close for the first two quarters but couldn’t stick around in the second half as Olathe West pulled out to a 58-40 win Thursday in the opening day of the Hays City Shootout.

The Owls’ standout sophomore Emma Sales went off for 31 points on seven 3-pointers, which tied the single-game tournament record set in 2012 by Taylor Oliver of Riley County.