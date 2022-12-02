Manhattan High girls basketball hung close for the first two quarters but couldn’t stick around in the second half as Olathe West pulled out to a 58-40 win Thursday in the opening day of the Hays City Shootout.
The Owls’ standout sophomore Emma Sales went off for 31 points on seven 3-pointers, which tied the single-game tournament record set in 2012 by Taylor Oliver of Riley County.
Sales was the only Olathe West player to score in double figures.
Senior point guard Destiny Yates led the Indians’ (0-1) scoring efforts with 11 while senior Avery Larson scored seven.
The Owls (1-0) got off to a quick start to hold a 7-2 lead. Manhattan (0-1) fought back and trailed 8-7 after the first quarter.
Olathe West started the second quarter strong with an 11-4 run before the Indians shortened the lead to four with three minutes remaining in the second quarter.
However, the Owls finished the first half strong and built a 26-18 lead at halftime.
Manhattan couldn’t get Larson involved in the game offensively in the first half, as stayed out of the scorebook. Five of her seven points came in the fourth.
Olathe West took supreme command of the game in the second half, and Sales was too much to contain as she continued to torch the Indians.
The Owls outscored the Indians 16-6 in the third quarter and held a 42-24 lead entering the fourth.
The Owls did not let up in the final eight minutes as they maintained the double-digit lead to win by 18.
Manhattan will play Hugoton at 6 p.m. Friday in the consolation round.