Manhattan High's Kat Ball guards Junction City's Mariah Jeter during their game Jan. 6 at Junction City. Ball scored 15 points in the Indians' 48-32 loss Friday at Washburn Rural.

Manhattan High girls’ basketball hung with the defending 6A state champions for the better part of two quarters Friday night before eventually falling 48-32 at Washburn Rural.

The Indians (3-6) held a 17-15 lead with 2 ½ minutes left in the first half before the Junior Blues outscored them 33-15 the rest of the game.