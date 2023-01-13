Manhattan High girls’ basketball hung with the defending 6A state champions for the better part of two quarters Friday night before eventually falling 48-32 at Washburn Rural.
The Indians (3-6) held a 17-15 lead with 2 ½ minutes left in the first half before the Junior Blues outscored them 33-15 the rest of the game.
Freshman Kat Ball led Manhattan with 15 points off the bench on 5-of-8 shooting, including 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range. Emery Ruliffson added nine points and Destiny Yates had five.
Brooklyn DeLeye paced Washburn Rural (7-2) with 13 points while Chloe Carlgren contributed 12.
The Indians struggled to shoot the ball, hitting 26% (10-of-39) of their total shots and 29% (5-of-17) of their 3-point tries. The Junior Blues shot 43% (17-of-40) from the field and a blistering 50% (8-of-16) from deep. They outrebounded Manhattan 31-24.
Both offenses took time to get going, and it was Manhattan that struck first when Yates hit 1 of 2 free throws just over two minutes into the game.
Washburn Rural didn’t get on the scoreboard until the 4:24 mark of the first quarter when DeLeye converted a traditional 3-point play to give the Junior Blues a 3-1 lead. Then, Ruliffson gave the Indians their first field goal with 3:42 left in the first when she hit a left-wing 3-pointer to put Manhattan back on top 4-3.
However, Washburn Rural outscored the Indians 7-2 to end the first and take a 10-6 lead.
In the second quarter, Ball took over. She hit a 3-pointer with 6:45 to go before halftime to draw Manhattan within a point at 10-9. Later, she made a basket, drew a foul and hit a free throw to tie the game at 12-12. She banked in a 3-pointer with 3 ½ minutes to go in the second to put the Indians back in front 15-12.
The Junior Blues banked in their own triple from Tenly Bunck 20 seconds later to knot things up yet again.
With 2:35 to go before intermission, Ruliffson swiped the ball near midcourt and took it all the way for the layup to put the Indians ahead 17-15.
Those proved to be Manhattan’s final points of the half, as Washburn Rural closed the second period on a 7-0 run to take a 22-17 advantage into the locker room.
At halftime, Ball and Ruliffson had accounted for all but one of the Indians’ points, with Ball scoring nine and Ruliffson scoring seven.
The Junior Blues continued their scoring spree by putting up the first 11 points of the third quarter, a run that only ended when Yates scored 3 ½ minutes after halftime.
By that point, the Indians trailed 33-19.
Washburn Rural shot 56% (9-of-16) in the second half, and led by as many as 17 in the third quarter and 22 in the fourth
Manhattan will return to action Tuesday when it hosts Emporia.