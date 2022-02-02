TOPEKA — Despite a strong fourth quarter rally to get within a possession of the lead, the Manhattan High girls just didn’t have enough in the tank and fell 49-46 on the road at Seaman, ranked ninth in Class 5A, on Tuesday in a game where turnovers plagued the Indians from the opening tip to the final buzzer.
After trailing by five or more for most of the second, third and fourth quarters, the Indians found themselves presented with an opportunity.
“I was really proud of how the girls reacted,” Mall said. “We really got after it. We’ve been through a long weekend playing with no breaks. So for them to still come with that kind of energy late in the ball game and make good plays, it was huge. The kid made great effort and gave us a chance to win the ballgame.”
With 1:16 seconds to play, senior point guard Destiny Yates was fouled on a made layup and went on to hit her free throw to complete the three-point play.
The shot got them within three, 48-45, which was the closest Manhattan had been since very early in the second quarter.
The Indians pressured the Seaman defenders on the ensuing possession but did not foul. Vikings’ star freshman Anna Becker picked up her dribble and was immediately double-teamed, which forced Becker into a travel, giving the ball right back to Manhattan.
Becker terrorized the Indians all night, ending with a game-high 24 points.
“(Becker’s) a very good player,” Mall said. “She’s been their leading scorer for most of the year. We had good defenders on her for the entire game. She’s good with the ball, she drive, she’s pretty good at pulling up and taking shots.”
Junior Indian Avery Larson was fouled after the steal and went to the line. She hit her first free throw which brought Manhattan within two points of Seaman and the Indians nearly grabbed the rebound after the second miss, but it bounced out-of-bounds off a Manhattan player, giving the host Vikings possession with 20 seconds to play.
The Indians fouled immediately and after Seaman sophomore Taylin Stallbaumer hit just one of her two free ones, Manhattan once again found itself with the ball, down three, with just seconds to play.
The Vikings attempted to press the Indians on the in-bounds but Mall called timeout to set up a final play with 8.1 seconds on the clock.
Manhattan inbounded the ball and the turnover bug reared its head once again. Seaman stole the ball away and despite a desperate final heave at the buzzer, the Indians walked away from Topeka with a loss.
Senior Grace Dixon was back in her usual top form, scoring 14 points and dominating inside before Seaman was forced to double-team her down low to slow her down.
“She really did a good job,” Mall said. “The girls worked to get her the ball and she finished really well. She made some tough shots. (Seaman) can run three or four big girls in at a time so it made it very tough on her.”
Mall also raved about the performance of junior Ally Ingram and freshman Sophia Salmans who combined for nine points off three 3s.
After an even 10-10 first quarter, the Seaman girls got it going offensively in the second quarter thanks in part to foul trouble for Manhattan High and turnovers..
“There were a couple of stretches in the second quarter where I felt that we gave up some little runs, mainly because we turned the ball over,” Mall said. “We just didn’t take care of the ball quite as well as we’d like to.”
Both Dixon and sophomore guard Emery Ruliffson had three fouls by the end of the half.
Seaman also led with their press for most of the game, something that was fairly effective throughout the night.
Manhattan trailed 28-21 at the half after being all knotted up at 10 at the end of the first quarter.
The Indians will host rival Junction City (2-10) on Friday. Manhattan beat the Blue Jays 39-17 in Junction City on Dec. 14.
“This has been like five games in a row that we’ve been on the road, so it’ll be nice to get back home,” Mall said. “We’ve faced some tough competition in that time. Four out of the five games have been against state-ranked teams. It’ll be nice to get our legs back under us a little bit.”
SEAMAN 49,
MANHATTAN 46
Seaman (9-4) – Anna Becker 8 8-11 24, Jaycee Schumann 3 2-2 8, Ava Esser 3 0-5 6, Taylin Stallbaumer 2 1-3 5, Maegan Mills 2 0-0 4, Brooklyn Gormley 1 0-1 2 . Total: 19 11-22 49.
Manhattan (4-9) – Grace Dixon 6 2-4 14, Maxine Doering 2 4-4 9, Destiny Yates 2 2-3 6, Ally Ingram 2 0-0 6, Emery Ruliffson 2 1-3 5, Avery Larson 1 1-2 3, Sophia Salmans 1 0-0 3. Totals: 16 10-16 46.
3-point goals — Topeka High 1 (Becker), Manhattan 4 (Ingram 2, Doering, Salmans).