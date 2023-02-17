Avery Larson hit seven 3-pointers Friday night, but Manhattan High girls’ basketball couldn’t set her up for the late game-tying attempt in a 51-46 home loss to 6A No. 5 Washburn Rural.
Trailing 49-46 with 5.2 seconds to go, the Indians (7-12) drew up an inbound play in which Larson passed it into Maxine Doering, who would then hand it back to Larson to take the three. However, Doering and Larson bobbled the exchange and the Junior Blues’ Brooklyn DeLeye swiped the ball to secure the game.
Larson finished with a game-high 25 points on 8-of-17 shooting, including a 7-of-13 clip from behind the arc. Destiny Yates added nine points.
Manhattan shot 36% (16-of-45) from the floor and went 10-of-25 from 3-point distance. The Indians forced 18 turnovers while giving up 14 turnovers themselves, and hauled in 10 offensive boards while losing the rebounding battle 25-23.
DeLeye led Washburn Rural (14-4) with 21 points, while Kate Hinck scored 11 points and Chloe Carlgren had 10.
The Junior Blues hit 48% (16-of-33) of their total shots and 8-of-16 3-pointers.
Larson gave Manhattan an early 5-4 lead with her first 3-pointer at the 6-minute mark of the first quarter. But then Washburn Rural closed the period on an 11-5 run to go ahead 15-9 after one.
Doering buried a triple to pull the Indians within one point at 16-15, and the Junior Blues responded with a 7-2 spree. That put them on top 24-17 with 1:23 to play before halftime.
Manhattan erupted offensively and defensively in the last 50 seconds of the half. The Indians snagged three straight steals and got two threes from Larson and another one from Yates as the buzzer sounded, giving Manhattan a 26-24 advantage as the two teams headed to their locker rooms.
Despite shooting just 8-of-24 in the first half, six of the Indians’ made baskets were 3-pointers, while their defense forced 13 Washburn Rural turnovers. Manhattan also snagged six offensive rebounds in the first two quarters.
The Junior Blues tied the game at 26-26 on their first possession of the second half, and then knotted it up again at 28-28 and 30-30 before DeLeye hit a triple to give Washburn Rural the lead back at 33-30 with 3:26 left in the period. Manhattan never regained the advantage but pulled within one point twice in the third and ended that period down 37-36.
The Indians struggled to find the bottom of the net at the beginning of the fourth quarter, failing to score for more than 5 ½ minutes. In that time, the Junior Blues embarked on a 10-0 run to go up 47-36.
But then Yates scored at the bucket and Larson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to make it 47-44 with 2:36 to go.
After Washburn Rural hit a pair of free throws to go up by five, Doering notched a 2-pointer to make it 49-46 with 16.8 left on the clock. Manhattan fouled to send Maryah Lutz to the foul stripe with 14.6 remaining, and she missed the front end of the 1-and-1. The Indians grabbed the rebound to set up their last possession, coming up just short in the upset bid.
With the win, the Junior Blues earned the season sweep over Manhattan after winning the first matchup 48-32 on Jan. 13.
The Indians will wrap up their regular season on Tuesday when they host Hayden.