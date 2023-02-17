Avery Larson hit seven 3-pointers Friday night, but Manhattan High girls’ basketball couldn’t set her up for the late game-tying attempt in a 51-46 home loss to 6A No. 5 Washburn Rural.

Trailing 49-46 with 5.2 seconds to go, the Indians (7-12) drew up an inbound play in which Larson passed it into Maxine Doering, who would then hand it back to Larson to take the three. However, Doering and Larson bobbled the exchange and the Junior Blues’ Brooklyn DeLeye swiped the ball to secure the game.