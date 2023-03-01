Manhattan High’s Avery Larson and Washburn Rural’s Chloe Carlgren go to the floor for a loose ball during the Indians’ 43-30 loss to the Junior Blues in a first round sub-state game Wednesday night in Topeka.
Manhattan High head girls’ basketball coach Scott Mall talks to his team before the second half of their first round sub-state game against Washburn Rural on Wednesday night in Topeka. The Indians lost to the Junior Blues, 43-30.
TOPEKA – Manhattan High girls' basketball's early scoring droughts in each quarter stung Wednesday in a 43-30 loss against Washburn Rural in the first round of the Class 6A sub-state, ending its season.
Washburn Rural has been a tough draw for the Indians (7-14) this year and in recent history. With Wednesday night's loss, Manhattan has dropped 14 straight games against the Junior Blues.
The Indians offense struggled to get going against a well-rounded Junior Blue offense. Avery Larson had a team-high 12 points, and nobody else scored more than four points.
Manhattan shot 24% (12-of-49) from the floor, while Washburn Rural shot 38% (15-of-39).
The Indians couldn't find the bottom of the net in the first 4 ½ minutes of the contest, allowing the Junior Blues to go up 10-0.
After a Manhattan timeout, Larson scored Manhattan's only five points of the quarter. The Indians shot 2-of-11 from the field in the opening period while turning the ball over six times.
Washburn Rural went to its most valuable offensive weapon frequently in the second quarter, as Brooklyn DeLeye paced the Junior Blues due to her productivity in the paint. DeLeye went 4-of-6 from the field in the second.
Although containing DeLeye was a headache, Manhattan matched well defensively with the other Rural players in the quarter, allowing only four points to players other than DeLeye while forcing ofur turnovers.
The Indians couldn't quite crack double-digit team scoring in the second quarter and had difficulty sinking shots. They went 3-of-11 in the second quarter and were a combined 5-of-22 shooting going into the halftime break.
Manhattan went to the locker room with a 24-12 deficit.
It was the same story for the Indians in the third quarter. Manhattan opened the quarter up with a 5 minute, 22 second scoring drought, allowing Rural to add some cushion to its lead.
Larson scored five points to spark a 7-0 Indians run late in the third, but Washburn Rural didn't let Manhattan's run phase them. The Junior Blues added on to their sizeable lead before the final quarter. A MaRyahLutz mid-range buzzer-beater gave Washburn Rural a 37-19 lead to end the third.
Even with Manhattan's season on the line, the deficit was too big to crawl out of.