Manhattan High’s Avery Larson directs her teammates on offense during the Indians’ 44-27 win against Junction City last Friday in Manhattan. Larson led Manhattan with 10 points in a 40-34 loss at Emporia on Tuesday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

EMPORIA — Manhattan High girls’ basketball held Emporia to its second-lowest scoring output of the season Tuesday night, but the Indians couldn’t find enough offensive firepower to hold on to a halftime lead in an eventual 40-34 road loss.

The Spartans (15-3) outscored Manhattan 29-19 in the second half after trailing 15-11 at the intermission. Their win avenged a 58-55 double-overtime loss to the Indians (7-11) on Jan. 17, which was Emporia’s first defeat of the season.