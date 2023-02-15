Manhattan High’s Avery Larson directs her teammates on offense during the Indians’ 44-27 win against Junction City last Friday in Manhattan. Larson led Manhattan with 10 points in a 40-34 loss at Emporia on Tuesday.
EMPORIA — Manhattan High girls’ basketball held Emporia to its second-lowest scoring output of the season Tuesday night, but the Indians couldn’t find enough offensive firepower to hold on to a halftime lead in an eventual 40-34 road loss.
The Spartans (15-3) outscored Manhattan 29-19 in the second half after trailing 15-11 at the intermission. Their win avenged a 58-55 double-overtime loss to the Indians (7-11) on Jan. 17, which was Emporia’s first defeat of the season.
Despite its own low point total, Manhattan put up one of its better shooting percentages of the year. The Indians went 41% (14-of-34) from the field and 10-of-19 from 2-point rage, finishing with three more made shots than the Spartans.
But Manhattan’s 18 turnovers limited the effectiveness of its good shooting night. And while it held Emporia to 34% (11-of-32) shooting, it allowed the Spartans to go 15-of-23 at the free-throw line.
Avery Larson scored 10 points for the Indians, while Destiny Yates and Paige Chauncey each scored seven.
After putting up 26 points the first time the two teams met, Rebecca Snyder paced Emporia with 12 points on Tuesday. However, she went just 4-of-13 from the field as Chauncey and Maxine Doering combined to limit her production in the post. She scored four points on 2-of-9 shooting in the first half, but her eight second-half points helped power her team’s resurgence.
The first quarter remained close throughout, with the two squads trading buckets and leads until the period ended with Emporia on top 9-8.
The Spartans expanded that advantage to 11-8 with a basket from Snyder at the 6:09 mark of the second. But after that, they came up empty the rest of the first half. Manhattan outscored Emporia 7-0 in the final six minutes of the second quarter and took a 15-11 lead to the locker room.
The Indians shot 6-of-19 in the opening two periods, but outrebounded the Spartans 17-11 — including a 17-11 edge on the offensive glass — and held them to 5-of-17 shooting.
The tides shifted in the third period. Manhattan went 1-of-5 from the floor and coughed up six turnovers in that frame while Emporia shot 4-of-10 and hit a pair of triples.
The Spartans scored five straight points to open the second half, taking a 16-15 advantage at the 3:27 mark of the third. Larson responded by finding an open lane and scoring at the basket on the Indians’ next possession, but that was their only made field goal of the quarter. Yates later added a free throw, but in all, Emporia outscored Manhattan 10-3 in the third to take a 21-18 lead to the fourth.
The Indians never pulled any closer than three points in the final period and the Spartans built their lead to as many as 11 at 33-22 with 1:52 left. Manhattan ended the contest on a 12-7 run but ran out of time for a full comeback.
The Indians outboarded Emporia 27-20 and finished with 10 offensive rebounds. However, they only forced 11 Spartan turnovers and went just 2-of-6 at the free-throw line.
With the road portion of its regular season concluded, Manhattan will return home for a pair of home league matchups before the postseason. The Indians will host Washburn Rural on Friday and Hayden next Tuesday.