Manhattan High’s Destiny Yates guards Hayden’s Lauren Sandstrom during the Indians’ 57-41 loss to the Wildcats on Feb. 3 in Topeka.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

After cutting its deficit to one point in the fourth quarter, Manhattan High girls’ basketball struggled to score down the stretch, falling 53-42 to Hayden in its regular-season finale Tuesday night.

The Indians (7-13) got a free throw from Paige Chauncey with 4:50 left in the game to push the score to 37-36 Wildcats. However, Manhattan went scoreless for the next three minutes while Hayden (12-7) went on an 8-0 run. Destiny Yates made a 3-pointer with 1:50 remaining to make it a six-point game, but the Wildcats outscored the Indians 6-1 the rest of the way to earn the season sweep.