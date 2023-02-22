After cutting its deficit to one point in the fourth quarter, Manhattan High girls’ basketball struggled to score down the stretch, falling 53-42 to Hayden in its regular-season finale Tuesday night.
The Indians (7-13) got a free throw from Paige Chauncey with 4:50 left in the game to push the score to 37-36 Wildcats. However, Manhattan went scoreless for the next three minutes while Hayden (12-7) went on an 8-0 run. Destiny Yates made a 3-pointer with 1:50 remaining to make it a six-point game, but the Wildcats outscored the Indians 6-1 the rest of the way to earn the season sweep.
“We got some turnovers and hit some shots, hit some outside shots, hit some shots under the basketball,” said head coach Scott Mall. “But then, when we had to take a chance, they banked in a couple of shots from the outside. It’s hard when we can’t score underneath the basket and they’re banking in outside shots. … We got there and we just had some empty possessions where we had good looks, had good shots, and the ball just didn’t go in.
In the game, the Indians shot 33% (16-of-49) from the field and 29% (6-of-21) from 3-point range. They pulled down 12 offensive rebounds while being outboarded 34-27, and they committed 14 turnovers.
Avery Larson paced Manhattan with 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting, while Yates went 6-of-12 and scored 16 points. No other player on the roster registered more than three points.
Hayden went 43% (17-of-40) overall and 42% (5-of-12) on their long-range attempts. The Wildcats scored more than ¼ of their points at the free-throw line, where they went 14-of-18. Manhattan forced 17 Hayden turnovers, seven of which came on steals.
Lauren Sandstrom scored 22 of the Wildcats’ 53 points, and Norma Greco added 14.
Mall said that ultimately, the loss was the result of “missed opportunities.”
“In the first half, we just had too many turnovers,” he said. “We got the ball, got some penetration, and they collapsed hard. We just weren’t able to take care of the ball, weren’t able to be strong with it, get the ball where we wanted. … In the second half, we got a lot of good shots around the rim (but missed). Between that and the missed free throws, we just couldn’t make up the ground. We had plenty of opportunities. The girls worked hard, but just didn’t take advantage of opportunities we had.”
After breaking the school record for 3-pointers in a game with seven against Washburn Rural on Friday, Larson opened the game’s scoring with a triple on the Indians’ first possession. Hayden quickly responded with back-to-back 2-point buckets, and Larson scored again to give Manhattan a 5-4 lead.
The Wildcats scored seven in a row before Larson hit her second 3-pointer of the game to make it 11-8 with 3:40 left in the first quarter.
“Avery was hot again from 3,” Mall said. “We tried to get her a lot of shots and she did a good job. The girls did a great job of getting her open. Paige Chauncey did a great job of setting ball screens to get Avery shots.”
Larson tallied the Indians’ first eight points, but she didn’t score again until the second half.
Manhattan kept the game close at 16-14 after the first quarter and tied it at 16-16 early in the second. However, the Indians managed just two points the rest of the half and Hayden went into the intermission on top 23-18.
Throughout the third quarter, Manhattan managed to hang around, seeing its margin vacillate between two and seven points. The Indians used an 11-5 run starting at the 1:06 mark of the third quarter to draw within one in the fourth, but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Manhattan is currently at No. 12 in the 6A West regional standings, although some teams in the state still have games scheduled for later this week. That means the Indians will have to go on the road to open sub-state, most likely against the current No.-5-ranked team, Washburn Rural.
“We played good at Emporia (last Tuesday) most of the time, played good against Washburn Rural (Friday),” Mall said. “I thought we were a little flat tonight in the first half. We’ve just got to come out and get ready. We’re where we need to be. We just have to play well. We’re going to have to go on the road. We just have to make plays.”
Tuesday’s contest was the last home game for seniors Callie Carson, Saylor Salmans, Destiny Yates, Ally Ingram, Avery Larson and Paige Chauncey.
“Oh, what a great group,” Mall said. “They work hard every day. They’re leaders for themselves and for the younger girls. A lot of them got put in weird situations this year because we didn’t have a full roster all the time, so they had to fill in other spots where they maybe had to learn something new. But they just kept battling all the time.”