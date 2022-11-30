Despite needing to replace just one departing player from last year’s team, Manhattan High girls’ basketball is changing up its scheme in 2022-23.
That’s because Grace Dixon — the lone senior from a season ago — was also the Indians’ lone player taller than 6 feet as well as their second-leading scorer (10.4 points per game) and second-leading rebounder (5.7 rebounds per game).
And even though they have a wealth of experience returning, none of those veterans really come close to Dixon’s height.
“We have some good girls, just not a lot of tall girls in our upper class,” said head coach Scott Mall. “...Hopefully we can rebound and play defense against some taller girls, but otherwise, try to take advantage of the fact that we’re smaller. We have good quickness. I think our girls will shoot the ball well. We’ll just try to take advantage of that.”
A hearty senior class will lead Manhattan onto the court for its season opener against Olathe West at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Gerald Mitchell Hays City Shootout.
There’s Avery Larson, who paced the team with 12.7 points per game and 36 total 3-pointers. Point guard Destiny Yates put up 6.3 points and 2.1 steals per game.
Saylor Salmans, Ally Ingram, Callie Carson and Paige Chauncey will also look to contribute for the Indians.
“We are really close,” Yates said of the senior group. “We grew up together practically our whole lives. We’ve played basketball with each other for the longest time that I can remember. We are all leaders in different ways, and I think that’s good for this team.”
Behind the seniors are juniors like Maxine Doering — who scored 8.6 points per game and pulled down a team-high 7.2 rebounds per game last year — and Emery Ruliffson — who led the team in both assists per game (4.4) and steals per game (3).
“Those girls have all been good at being leaders and helping us improve day-by-day,” Mall said.
Doering and Chauncey are currently dealing with injury and hope to be back at some point this season.
Mall said he expects that a few freshmen may see the floor early in the season, although that depends on how well they handle the jump from eighth-grade basketball to high school varsity basketball. Three of them have been practicing with the JV and varsity squads, and Mall believes “all of those will be able to help us.”
Although Manhattan will be lacking in height, it will attempt to make up for that deficiency with its speed.
“I think our biggest strength is probably just our overall athletic ability,” Larson said. “We have a bunch of girls who are strong basketball players. We’re obviously missing some of that height, but overall we’re super quick and we’re all going to try as hard as we can.”
“We’re tough, we’re fast,” Yates added. “We’re a small group, but we have the heart of a lion.”
Mall agreed that, in addition to shooting, his team’s strength is its quickness. However, as the team tries to play more rapidly, there will be a bit more risk involved.
“If we’re going to improve our tempo, we’re going to have to really work on cutting down on the turnovers here,” Mall said. “We’re struggling with that. We’re worried about playing fast, and not so much about playing fast and taking care of the ball. So that’s something we definitely going to have to keep working on.”
Another element the Indians believe will give them an advantage is their relationships with one another.
“Our core varsity group, we’re all super close and have a lot of chemistry, because we obviously have to be on the court together a lot,” Larson said. “It’s pretty cool to experience that and be so close and be friends with your teammates because I feel like that’s lacking on some teams.”
No one’s quite sure what to set as a realistic team goal this year, other than, of course, the obvious desire to make it to the state tournament and even win the thing.
Larson said that the team needs to focus on competing every day and seeing if it can surprise some people, and her coach echoed her sentiment, saying that he hopes that the squad continues to improve throughout the year.
“I think we have a chance to win every game,” Mall said. “We’ve just got to play well.”