It was a historic Wednesday night for Manhattan High girls’ basketball as head coach Scott Mall reached the milestone mark of 400 career wins.
Manhattan (8-8) got on top early and held a 10-9 lead after the first quarter.
The Indians’ created distance in the second quarter. They outscored Seaman 19 -11 to go into halftime with a 29-20 lead, and the hosts maintained the lead for the remainder of the game to defeat the Vikings 44-35.
Manhattan got help from freshman Emery Ruliffson off the bench in the second quarter, as she came in the game and knock down two 3’s to help get the lead to 22-11.
“We got a nice stretch after we were struggling (in the first quarter),” Mall said. “Emery (Ruliffson) came in, who usually does not shoot a lot of 3s, and (she) hit a couple of big (3s). Avery (Larson) hit a big 3. Maxine (Doering) (also made a 3). We had good help off the bench tonight between Emery and Maxine. That is always big when you get that life off the bench. That is what they have been doing for us all year.”
Ruliffson had three 3s in the win. And Mall said that was a big part of the win.
“That was a huge impact,” Mall said. “(Seaman) plays a lot of zone (defense). They play a really good matchup zone (defense). As much as you get the ball inside, you are going to have to hit some shot from the outside. It is always nice to his some 3s.”
Taylor Claussen and Maxine Doering led the hosts in scoring on the night with eight points. Destiny Yates was just behind them with seven points.
Seaman High head coach Matt Tinsley knows that Manhattan did what it needed to do to win the game with an all-around team effort.
“(Manhattan) made some shots from (players) that I did not think were going to hit shots,” Tinsley said. “Credit to them. They played a good game.”
The Indians dominated the Vikings on the boards. That allowed the hosts to maintain the lead.
“(Manhattan) got second chances,” Tinsley said. “We did not. You cannot let a good team get second chances like that.”
Seaman did not back down, though. The Vikings fought their way back into the game in the second half, and they shortened the lead to three, 34-31, just under 6-minutes remining in the fourth quarter. The hosts started to feel a little uncomfortable.
“It was a little iffy,” Mall said. “We had two or three (offensive) trips in a row that we did not hit a shot. We did not get a shot or turned the ball over, and (Seaman) came down and hit a 3 or hit a basket. They have been playing really well lately. They have won quite a few games recently, so it was big to make plays in the fourth quarter to expand the lead.”
Tinsley was proud of how his team fought its way back into the game.
“We battled,” Tinsley said. “We made it a game.”
The visitors were only able to muster four more points, and the Indians surged with their offense – knocked down key free throws down the stretch -- to outscore the Vikings 10-4 to secure Mall’s historic win.
“We made a couple mistakes in the (final) three minutes, and we were just trying to be patient with the ball,” Mall said. “Destiny Yates hit a lot of big free throws. We got some really big shots. And we pretty much limited (Seaman) to just one shot at the other end. That was big (because) many (teams) start shooting 3s in that situation.”
Mall knows how big it is for his team to get to .500.
“(This) is a good win,” Mall said. “We need a lot of wins right now. Any win is a good win right now. We need to keep getting some wins.”