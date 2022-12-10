There’s an understanding among offensive linemen that they’re going to have to do a lot of their team’s heavy lifting without ever receiving much credit for it.
But every once in a while, there is an offensive line that is so dominant that even people who don’t know what to watch for can tell that unit is something special.
Such was the case for the undefeated, state championship-winning Manhattan High offensive line in 2022, and that’s why the five players comprising it — Tate Hoover, Macoy Linck, Jacob Barnes, Andrew Kenney and Jarett Johnson — are The Mercury’s 2022 All-Flint Hills Fall Male Athletes of the Year.
The Indians offense was a powerful machine this season, rushing for 260.7 yards per game — and 7.7 yards per carry — while passing for 133.6 yards per game. That yardage is attributed to the guys carrying, catching and throwing the football, but none of it is possible without the “big uglies” — as some have called them — up front.
Manhattan’s line has received some acclaim for the work it did. All five of the players made the All-Centennial League team. Senior center Hoover, senior right guard Linck and junior right tackle Kenney received first-team honors, while junior left tackle Johnson and junior left guard Jacob Barnes were on the second team.
But still, their names didn’t become the household names in newspaper articles, radio calls and social media posts like those of other guys on the team.
“Nobody every really complimented us,” Hoover said. “O-line’s one of the positions where you don’t really get much fame or anything. We’ll get torn apart at practice every single day. I didn’t think we were good, and then after the season ended, I saw our stats. … We did our job.”
It doesn’t take long to learn that it takes a great deal of humility and self-motivation to succeed on the offensive line. Linck understood that pretty quickly his sophomore year after receiving one day’s notice that he’d be switching from defensive line to varsity offensive line.
Others take to the understated quality of being an offensive lineman rather naturally.
“I’m not really one of those guys who loves to be in the limelight, and so if I can elevate my teammates to go and do these great things, that’s what it’s all about,” Johnson said. “As an offensive lineman, you’re not going to get the recognition. You’re not going to get those announcements on the scoreboard, but your teammates will and you’re a key piece of that happening.”
“A breakaway play is my favorite feeling in the world,” Kenney said. “Getting a good block and setting up running backs is awesome because you know all of that work is you, even though you may not get the recognition. It’s just fun watching everyone else succeed.”
For Manhattan, there was another prize, too, one that was a whole lot sweeter than any individual postseason award or postgame shoutout.
“Winning a state championship was what really mattered to all of us,” Hoover said. “Winning as a team meant a lot. That was what mattered.”
One can easily argue that the Indians’ success on the field this season would have been impossible without its offensive line. Manhattan bullied opposing defensive fronts all season long, opening up wide running lanes for its two 1,000-plus-yard rushers, DeAndre Aukland and Keenan Schartz, as well as its several other talented ball-carriers.
Even if the other team’s defense could contain the Indians for a quarter or two, at some point Manhattan proved it was the tougher, more conditioned squad with an “unshakeable will to win,” as head coach Joe Schartz put it throughout the season.
“The trenches, they say, is where the game is won,” Linck said. “We won the trenches the majority of the plays, and that’s how we won a state title.”
The Indians’ line didn’t find some previously undiscovered secret to reinvent the art of blocking. It wasn’t the biggest, strongest or fastest on the field. It didn’t have a ton of experience behind it either; in fact, Hoover has only played offensive line for two years, while Barnes made the switch this season after gaining 40 pounds in the offseason.
However, those five guys embodied their head coach’s motto: “Hard work works.” They put in the time and effort every day at practice, never once resting on their laurels but always seeking to be better than they were the week before.
But offensive line isn’t the kind of position where you just go out and shove whoever’s in front of you. The five players comprising that unit have to work together, and that requires cohesion and communication, things that don’t just inherently exist.
“As we got later in the season, our communication between each other (improved), and we moved and did things more as a unit,” Barnes said. “I think that really help us out and was kind of the key to being able to work together as a unit like that.”
“If you know how the guy next to you is going to play, that severely affects how you’re going to play,” Kenney said. “When I was playing next to someone new, it was harder because I almost had memorized the way Macoy right next to me would step on every play. Even if I wasn’t watching him, I knew what he was going to do.”
It often takes an incisive football mind or someone who’s played the position — as well as the opportunity to review film — to truly understand and appreciate what exactly an offensive line does on every single play.
For the more casual fan, it may be enough to recall some of the electric plays Manhattan’s offense delivered this year and trust that — by whatever arcane sorcery or mad science — the offensive line made it possible.
Even though the Indians’ offensive linemen probably won’t receive praise equivalent to their accomplishments, they seem to be comfortable with the knowledge of what they did and who they did it with.
And having a trophy helps, too.
“I really couldn’t have asked for a better offensive line for my senior year,” Linck said.
“I enjoyed the experience of getting to know these guys better and learning different things and going against challenging teams like Derby,” Barnes said. “Being able to experience those wins with my guys, that was pretty important to me.”
“Obviously, winning a state championship is a testament to how well we did,” Johnson said. “It’s just something amazing to be able to be a part of one of the greatest teams in Manhattan history. And to do it with all my friends and brothers on the O-line, it’s just a great feeling.”
THE MERCURY’S ALL-FLINT HILLS SELECTIONS
How we made our selections
We chose the teams from athletes who we felt represented the top-level of the sport this past season. We considered coaches’ recommendations, statistics and postseason success.
Football
First Team
Offense
Quarterback: Keenan Schartz, Manhattan, Sr.
Running backs: DeAndre Aukland, Manhattan, Sr.; Jaydon Winans, Rock Creek, Sr..
Wide Receivers: Ethan Burgess, Rock Creek, Sr.; Hagan Johnson, Wamego, Sr.; Chase Cottam, Wamego, Sr.
Tight End: Lukas Kulp, Riley County, Sr.
Offensive Line: Tate Hoover, Manhattan, Sr.; Macoy Linck, Manhattan, Sr.; Jacob Barnes, Manhattan, Jr.; Andrew Kenney, Manhattan, Jr.; Jarett Johnson, Manhattan, Jr.
Athlete: Hayden Oviatt, Wamego, Sr.
Defense
Defensive Line: Maverick Havenstein, Wabaunsee, Sr.; Jaxon Bowles, Manhattan, Sr.; Gavin Meyer, Rock Creek, Sr.; Ke’Lonnie Patterson, Manhattan, Sr; Ariston Gamino, Wamego, Sr.
Linebackers: Jaxon Vikander, Manhattan, Sr.; Gannon Couture, Wamego, Jr.; Samson Waggoner, Riley County, Sr.; Brock Burgman, Blue Valley, Sr.
Defensive Backs: Dante Walters, Manhattan, Sr.; Max Stanard, Manhattan, Jr.; Dawson Tajchman, Wamego, Sr.; Maddox Ibarra, Rock Creek, Sr.
Kicker: Noah Ficke, Wamego, Sr.
Punter: Bryton Reves, Wabaunsee, Sr.
Returner: Max Stanard, Manhattan, Jr.
Second Team
Offense
Quarterback: Dalton Whitworth, Rock Creek, Sr.
Running backs: Samson Waggoner, Riley County, Sr.; Jayden DeWalt, Valley Heights, Sr.
Wide Receivers: Logan Clark, Wabaunsee, Sr.; Yanci Spiller, Rock Creek, Sr.; Trent Hardin, Frankfort, So.; Eli Oliver, Wabaunsee, Sr.
Tight End: Skyler Zoeller, Blue Valley, Sr.
Athlete: Jason Sanchez, Manhattan, Sr.
Defense
Defensive Line: Jude Meseke, Wabaunsee, So.; Logan Stevens, Manhattan, Jr.; Drake Slifer, Valley Heights, Jr.; Tyrel Wagner, Valley Heights, Jr..
Linebackers: Ben Irvine, Manhattan, Sr.; Bryton Reves, Wabaunsee, Sr.; Grant Larson, Wamego, Sr.; Brogan Schuh, Riley County, Jr.; Payton McCarn, Rock Creek, So.
Defensive Backs: Landon Sump, Blue Valley, So.; Dre Delort, Manhattan, Sr.; Daegen Vinduska, Rock Creek, Jr.; Wyatt Wurtz, Wabaunsee, Jr.
Kicker: Braxton Frey, Manhattan, Sr.
Punter: Brody Graber, Wamego, So.
Returner: Hagan Johnson, Wamego, Sr.
Honorable mention
Elijah McFadden, Manhattan, Jr.; Chris Dunnigan, Manhattan, Jr.; Tyler Durtschi, Manhattan, Jr.; Ian McNabb, Manhattan, Jr.; Thomas McIntyre, Wamego, Jr.; Collin Donahue, Wamego, Sr.; Aiden Hefley, Wamego, Jr.; Lane Jeanneret, Wamego, Sr.; Drew Pettay, Wamego, Jr.; Kody Howard, Rock Creek, Sr.; Logan Sturdy, Rock Creek, Sr.; Kade Welfringer, Rock Creek, Jr.; Trevor Christensen, Rock Creek, Jr.; Tate Deever, Wabaunsee, Jr.; Miguel Hernandez, Wabaunsee, Jr.; Ryan Schutter, Wabaunsee, Sr.; Zach Frank, Wabaunsee, Jr.; Cole Frank, Wabaunsee, Fr.; Eli Harmison, Riley County, So.; Sam Allen, Riley County, So.; Jace Woodard, Riley County, So.; Jackson Shanahan, Riley County, Jr.; Noah Frese, Riley County, Sr.; Royce Eckstrum, Valley Heights, So.; Kaison Bigham, Valley Heights, Jr.; Logan Gray, Valley Heights, So.; Xander Hull, Frankfort, Sr.; Wyatt Keller, Frankfort, Jr.; Lane Loiseau, Frankfort, So.; Brock Armstrong, Frankfort, Jr.; Wes Anderson, Frankfort, Fr.; Carter Olson, Frankfort, So.; Logan Schanks, Blue Valley, Sr.; Landon Schreiber, Blue Valley, Jr.; Trace Sump, Blue Valley, So.; Preston Taylor, Blue Valley, Jr.; Kagan Braddon, Blue Valley, Jr.
Boys’ XC Andrei Mazin, Manhattan, So. (56th at state); Jack Spiegel, Manhattan, So. (58th); Anderson Arnold, Manhattan, Sr. (65th); Kolby Grogg, Manhattan, Sr. (70th); Silas Mills, Manhattan, Sr. (75th); Lucas Holdren, Manhattan, Sr. (76th); Aidan Hilton, Manhattan, Jr. (81st); Brady Stegman, Wamego, Sr. (4th); Harrison Cutting, Wamego, Jr. (5th); Emery Wolfe, Wamego, Sr. (10th); Peyton Parker, Wamego, Fr. (11th); Alec Hupe, Wamego, Sr. (28th); Jon Cutting, Wamego, Sr. (55th); Joseph Shea, Wamego, Sr. (86th); Owen Miesner, Riley County, Jr. (35th).
Boys’ Soccer
Carter Oehme, Manhattan, Jr.; Jimmy Ramirez, Manhattan, Jr.; Lance Scudder, Manhattan, Sr.; Simon Pratt, Manhattan, Sr.; Isaac Thompson, Manhattan, Sr.; Avery Adams, Manhattan, Sr.