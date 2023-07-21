Manhattan High wide receiver Charles Morgan watches his Wichita East matchup give a signal to an official during the Indians’ 48-20 regional round playoff win over the Blue Aces on Nov. 4 at Bishop Stadium.
It may be the offseason, but Manhattan High football keeps winning.
Following a 6A state championship and an undefeated record in 2022, the Indians took first place out of eight teams at the Kansas City Chiefs’ 11-On camp June 16 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
According to a written statement from the Chiefs, the one-day camp “focuses on building character and life skills along with team foundations throughout the exciting, fast-paced, competitive event.” It included 7-on-7 games and position-specific drills. Each team’s performance in the activities went toward a combined score.
Manhattan finished with a total score of 96.95, which beat out Lee’s Summit North’s 95.05.
Charles Morgan had the best skilled position 40-yard dash time of 4.48, and he was second in the long agility drill at 11.71. Morgan came in fifth in the long jump at 9 feet, 3 inches.
Logan Stevens finished second in the bigs 40-yard dash at 11.77 and in the pro agility drill at 4.41. Jacob Barnes was third in the bigs power ball drill with a distance of 33 feet, 6 inches, and Dwayne Newby was fifth in the skilled position power ball drill at 31 feet.
The Indians tied for first in the Top 11 drills. They also tied second in defensive 7-on-7 points and were second in Top 11 7-on 7. They were fourth in the Top 11 tug-of-war competition.
Manhattan will open its state-title defense this season when it hosts Derby on Sept. 1 at Bishop Stadium.