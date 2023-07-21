11052022-mer-spt-mhsfb-7
Manhattan High wide receiver Charles Morgan watches his Wichita East matchup give a signal to an official during the Indians’ 48-20 regional round playoff win over the Blue Aces on Nov. 4 at Bishop Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

It may be the offseason, but Manhattan High football keeps winning.

Following a 6A state championship and an undefeated record in 2022, the Indians took first place out of eight teams at the Kansas City Chiefs’ 11-On camp June 16 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.