Manhattan High football’s offense was one of the most proficient in the state last year. But with only five returning starters in 2023, the Indians will need several less experienced players to assume new responsibilities if they hope to win back-to-back titles.
The areas on offense most depleted by graduation are the skilled positions, as Manhattan will have new faces at quarterback, running back, tight end/H-back and a few wide receiver spots.
Here’s a look at some of the names that will comprise the Indians’ offense:
Quarterback
With the graduation of two-year starter Keenan Schartz, the Indians will turn to another coach’s progeny to handle its quarterbacking duties.
Junior Carter Aslin, son of first-year defensive coordinator Lucas Aslin, takes the reins after a couple of seasons at the JV level. He also played in six varsity blowouts last year, going 20-of-28 passing for 238 yards, four touchdowns and an interception while running 16 times for 92 yards.
Head coach Joe Schartz said he’s planning to use the 5-foot-11, 160-pound Aslin similarly to how he used Keenan Schartz. That will include spreading the field with a quick, short passing game to lighten the defensive box and let Aslin utilize his feet to pick up yardage.
As with anyone getting his first varsity starts at QB, Joe Schartz said he expects Aslin to experience “some growing pains.”
However, he said being a coach’s son is one of Aslin’s advantages.
“He understands the game; he’s knowledgeable,” Schartz said. “He understands what I’m saying to him, and that gives him a leg up. What we’re looking for him (to do) is to protect the football and make good decisions. I think as the season goes along, he’ll make those improvements.”
Running back
Manhattan used a pair of workhorses in DeAndre Aukland and Jason Sanchez at running back last year, but since both have now graduated, new players will have the chance to make names for themselves at that position.
Senior Charles Morgan will move into the backfield after primarily splitting out into the slot last year. He played in nine games last season while dealing with injury, making 16 receptions for 188 yards and a score as well as taking 12 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown.
Morgan had the top 40-yard dash time at the Kansas City Chiefs’ 11-On camp this summer, completing it in 4.48 seconds. He was also a part of the Indians’ 4x100-meter dash team last track season, and that group set a new school record and took first at the 6A state meet.
Schartz said Morgan “looks electric wherever he’s at” and that he will also see time as a receiver.
In those cases, junior Jayden Hudley will fill in at running back. Hudley — who is more of a bruiser and is working at linebacker as well — ran the ball 14 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns in 2022.
Schartz compared the dynamic between Morgan and Hudley to that between Aukland and Sanchez last season, and he said having two running backs getting first-team reps will keep them both “fresh and healthy.”
Wide receiver
Along with Morgan, Schartz is excited about what returning senior Dwayne Newby offers at wide receiver. Newby had 12 receptions for 169 yards and a touchdown last season. He also returned seven kickoffs for an average of 22.1 yards.
“He can do it all as well,” Schartz said. “Dwayne is strong and fast. A fantastic blocker.”
Behind them, Manhattan will look to some players who saw limited varsity time last year. There’s junior Gabe Summerlin, who had eight receptions for 124 yards and two scores. Senior Aiden Jones had three catches for 58 yards, and junior Talon Huff made four receptions for 34 yards and a touchdown.
Juniors Fabion Clark and Klayton Koerner will also have the chance to snag passes from Aslin.
“We’ve got some pretty good depth at that wide receiver position,” Schartz said.
Tight end/H-back
Jaxon Bowles, Cole Coonrod and Nate Chandler were large bodies and key contributors at tight end/H-back last season, but as all of them have moved on, the Indians will need to find fresh solutions.
Schartz said 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior Rylan Vikander has the potential to provide length at tight end. Landon Dobson — a 5-11, 200-pound junior — is a bit smaller and is filling the H-back position in preseason.
Both players are still untested at the varsity level, and as a result, Schartz said they’re a work in progress.
“We’re just going to have to see, as we go along, what they can do well and if we can duplicate some of the things that the guys did last year,” he said. “If we can’t, then we’ll have to play to their strengths. That’s yet to be determined.”
Offensive line
The most experienced position group for Manhattan will be its offensive live. The Indians bring back three full-time starters — seniors Andrew Kenney, Jarett Johnson and Jacob Barnes — from 2022. They blazed a trail for Manhattan ball carriers to rush for 260.7 yards per game and were collectively named The Mercury’s 2022 Fall All-Flint Hills Players of the Year.
Schartz called those three players “invaluable.”
“They’re all smart, great kids, hard workers,” he said. “They’re helping the two or three guys that we’ve been working in up front at the guard positions.”
Barnes will take over center responsibilities after playing left guard last year, while Johnson will play left tackle, and Kenney will be at right tackle. That means the new guys on the offensive line will have veterans on either side of them.
Schartz said junior Trey Hoover has “pretty much solidified” himself at right guard after seeing some varsity action last year.
The left guard position, however, is “still up for competition.” Schartz said junior Brandon Stroud, senior Troy Medlin and sophomore Ben Ritter are the current candidates for the job.
As Schartz said, the three returning starters will play a key role in helping the new linemen get their feet underneath them, just as previous veterans did for them.
“From them, we learned how to work hard,” Barnes said. “And what we learned from them is what we’re going to pass down to the juniors and the sophomores this year.”
With so many new starters at other offensive positions, effective line play will be crucial. But fortunately for the Indians, the returners feel well-prepared to deliver.
“It always starts up front, and more so when you have new players behind,” Johnson said. “If we can make sure that they see where they need to go by getting those holes open, it just works out a lot smoother. … A lot of us are all good friends, and so it makes cohesion and teamwork really easy to do.”