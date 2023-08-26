11282022-mer-spt-mhsfb-11
Manhattan High wide receiver Dwayne Newby returns a kickoff during the Indians’ 6A state championship game against Gardner-Edgerton on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Welch Stadium in Emporia. MHS beat GE, 21-20, in double overtime.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High football’s offense was one of the most proficient in the state last year. But with only five returning starters in 2023, the Indians will need several less experienced players to assume new responsibilities if they hope to win back-to-back titles.

The areas on offense most depleted by graduation are the skilled positions, as Manhattan will have new faces at quarterback, running back, tight end/H-back and a few wide receiver spots.

Manhattan High wide receiver Charles Morgan watches his Wichita East matchup give a signal to an official during the Indians’ 48-20 regional round playoff win over the Blue Aces on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Bishop Stadium.
Manhattan High offensive linemen Jacob Barnes, left, and Andrew Kenney celebrate after the Indians’ 21-20 double-overtime 6A state championship victory over Gardner-Edgerton on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Welch Stadium in Emporia.