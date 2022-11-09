The drive for a state title continues Friday for top-seeded Manhattan High football when it rematches with No.-4-seeded Wichita Northwest in the sectional round of the 6A playoffs at Bishop Stadium.
It will be the second contest between the two schools since Oct. 21, when the Indians (10-0) beat the Grizzlies 56-28 in the regular-season finale.
“We know their personnel, we know their schemes, and we should be confident, but not overconfident,” said head coach Joe Schartz.
Manhattan’s offense went off for a season-high 642 yards in the game and an average of 11.67 yards per play against Wichita Northwest the first time around.
The Indians were particularly effective running the football, as they put up 520 yards rushing. Quarterback Keenan Schartz led the way with 212 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 17 attempts. DeAndre Aukland had 183 yards rushing and two scores on 10 carries, and Jason Sanchez tallied 94 yards rushing and a score on 16 attempts.
Keenan Schartz also added 122 yards passing and a touchdown on 7-of-12 attempts.
“We’ve been running for the past couple weeks because we’re just trying to bully-ball them,” said tight end Nate Chandler. “It’s easy for us to do that because everybody else … is weaker. That game (against Wichita Northwest), it was just trying to get them out of here as soon as possible, basically. We wanted to make a statement win against them, and we did.”
But offensively, the Grizzlies (8-2) challenged Manhattan more than most teams this year. The Indians allowed a season-high 28 points against Wichita Northwest, which rolled up 427 total yards — 271 of which came through the air.
The Grizzlies jumped ahead 14-7 in the first quarter as Manhattan took some time to adjust to their rapid offensive pace. But once they got acclimated, the Indians held Wichita Northwest scoreless on its next six drives.
“It’s just about executing the game plan,” Joe Schartz said. “I’ve got a lot of faith in the defense and Coach O’Neill to put in the game plan. You’ll see that after the first quarter or after halftime or whatever, things settle down and we’re able to settle in and get the stops that we need to.”
Since falling to Manhattan three weeks ago, the Grizzlies have picked up postseason victories against Wichita Southeast (62-0) and Junction City (50-27). According to Schartz, they have also changed up some personnel and will likely throw some new wrinkles at the Indians on Friday.
“We know what they ran last time, they know what we ran last time, so definitely probably need to change it up a little bit and expect changes from them,” said offensive lineman Macoy Link. “We’ve already seen some changes on the film, some other that they switched in after playing us. We’re just going to work hard and do what we can.”
Manhattan — which is coming off a 48-20 win over No. 8 Wichita East last Friday in the regional round — is averaging 405 yards rushing per game over the past three weeks.
Schartz said that having beaten Wichita Northwest before, his team already knows what a winning formula can be. However, with changes coming, the Indians can’t afford to only prepare to replicate what they did last time out.
“We go in with the same game plan,” he said. We obviously can’t go away from what worked, but we are anticipating them making some changes. We’ve already seen on film the last two weeks since we’ve seen them that they’ve made some personnel changes to try to get a little more speed on the field. You have to go in knowing and using what worked before, but you’ve got to be also ready to make changes.”
The winner of Friday’s game will take on the winner of No. 2 Derby and No. 6 Washburn Rural in next week’s sub-state round. Manhattan beat Derby 26-23 in overtime on Sept. 2 and Washburn Rural 28-25 on Sept. 23.
The Indians are justifiably assured that they can get past the Grizzlies and make it there.
“We’re pretty confident,” said offensive lineman Tate Hoover. “We know we beat them the first time. I know they have some guys that were injured that are back now, so it’s going to be more of a competition. But I know we can score, and I know we can get yards, so I feel confident in us moving the ball.”
And while there’s a risk of becoming overly confident, Manhattan’s players are goal-oriented and understand that humility and concentration are keys to achieving that objective.
“At the end of the day, all of us want to keep winning,” said wide receiver/kicker Braxton Frey. “We want to make it to the state championship, so we’re going to be able to focus. We’re going to play some good football.”