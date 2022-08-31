08302022-mer-spt-mhsfb-2
Buy Now

Manhattan High head football coach Joe Schartz speaks to his team during last Thursday’s scrimmage at Bishop Stadium. The Indians open their season at Derby at 7 p.m. Friday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Few teams in the state will face the kind of season-opening test that awaits Manhattan High.

The Indians open their 2022 campaign Friday when they travel to take on 6A No. 1 Derby, the juggernaut squad that has won six of the last nine state titles. But for the first time ever, Manhattan will play the Panthers during the regular season.