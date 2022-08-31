Few teams in the state will face the kind of season-opening test that awaits Manhattan High.
The Indians open their 2022 campaign Friday when they travel to take on 6A No. 1 Derby, the juggernaut squad that has won six of the last nine state titles. But for the first time ever, Manhattan will play the Panthers during the regular season.
Derby has won the last five meetings, all of which came in the postseason since 2011. Most recently, the Panthers dismantled the Indians 56-0 in the sectional round of the 2019 playoffs.
This year, however, the two squads meet to begin the year. Derby has only lost six regular-season games since 2013, but three of those have been season-openers.
Manhattan’s motto all summer long has been “beat Derby,” and getting the team motivated to go out and play the best in the state hasn’t been particularly challenging for the coaching staff.
“Derby is no secret,” said Indians head coach Joe Schartz. “They’ve had a great run and great success. They’re a good team. The kids are excited about the matchup, just to be able to showcase what we can do on a big stage.”
The Panthers went 11-1 last season, losing their only contest 41-21 to Blue Valley Northwest in the 6A state championship game in Emporia on Nov. 27.
They’re led by senior running back Dylan Edwards, a one-time Kansas State commitment who is now headed to Notre Dame after high school. Edwards ran for 2,603 yards and 38 touchdowns on 208 carries last year, and went over 100 yards rushing in every game.
During the offseason, he ran a 40-yard dash time of 4.38 seconds, the fastest registered at the Under Armour Future 50 event.
“You have to get a lot of people to the ball and hopefully get him stopped before he gets going, because if he gets loose, there’s just no catching him,” Schartz said. “...The speed is there, the talent is there. For our defense, it’s a difficult task.”
Friday will be the first start for Derby senior quarterback Brock Zerger, who replaces last year’s starter, Mercer Thatcher. Zerger played sparingly last year, completing 6 of 17 passes for 67 yards, three picks and no TDs.
Schartz said there are unknowns whenever a team trots out a new quarterback with limited film, but that with Edwards and a solid offensive line back, Manhattan expects to see a heavy dose of running plays, as is the Panthers’ wont.
“We’re going to have to sell out to get (Edwards) stopped,” Schartz said. “Then the play-action pass becomes very dangerous. They definitely have quick-strike ability. No matter what the scenario is, they’re never out of the game.”
Derby has been known to heavily use the quarterback run game in the past too, and Zerger could be a threat there. In 2021, he ran the ball 30 times for 210 yards and four touchdowns. He added five catches for 171 yards.
Defensively, the Panthers have a strong defensive line and linebacking corps, which could pose a challenge to the Indians’ somewhat renovated offensive line.
“We just have to match the speed and physicality,” Schartz said. “You have to match effort with better effort. You have to get off the ball and play fast and loose. And also, we need to be able to weather the storm early and see where we’re standing after the first quarter.”
Anyone who pays attention to high school football in Kansas knows about Derby, and even those who know a lot about high school football in Kansas are not giving Manhattan much of a chance in the game.
Schartz acknowledged that reality, but said it can be an advantage for his team. If no one expects the Indians to win anyway, that means the pressure’s off, and they can go out, play fast and loose, and maybe surprise some people.
“There’s no getting around the nervousness,” Schartz said. “Hopefully, they’ll get away quickly and we’ll have some success and settle in. That’s what we’ve been working on: Just believe; no fear, just believe.”