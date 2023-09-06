Manhattan High football coach Joe Schartz has experienced a bevy of different things during his 15 years at the helm, but he’s never had a team play a game on a Thursday.
That will change this week as the top-ranked Indians (1-0) head out on the road to play at Topeka High at 7 p.m. Thursday after they took down Derby 33-19 in their season-opener last Friday.
For the Trojans (0-1), Thursday games aren’t uncommon, since they share their home field at Hummer Sports Park with Highland Park and Topeka West, the two other high schools in their district.
But it’s a completely new experience for Manhattan.
“Everything is coming so fast,” Schartz said. “Even on a full week, sometimes on Wednesday and Thursday you’re feeling rushed to get everything in.”
The positive side of the schedule is the Indians could be able to treat Friday’s practice like their typical Saturday morning practice and get two days of sleeping in over the weekend. That is, Schartz said, as long as they take care of business against Topeka High.
And without putting too fine a point on it, that ought not to be too arduous a task.
The Trojans are coming off a 43-0 season-opening loss at Maize last Friday after a 2022 campaign in which they went 1-8. Their lone victory came against Emporia, which itself was a two-win team a year ago.
Last season, Manhattan scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams in a 59-7 evisceration of Topeka High in Week 2. The Indians’ defense held the Trojans to 112 total yards and -1 yard rushing, which calculated out to 2.2 yards per plays. An even 1/3 of their offensive plays went for negative yardage.
And that was with a multiple-year starter at quarterback in Peyton Wheat.
But Wheat is gone now, and Schartz acknowledged “they are a work in progress offensively.”
On defense, Schartz said Topeka High has bigger players than Derby had, particularly on the line. Additionally, the Trojans have “quality athletes” who can bring pressure off the edge and play safety.
Regardless, Manhattan will still have the clear upper hand after acquitting itself nicely against Derby, particularly in those positions left vacant and uncertain after the graduation of last year’s championship-winning seniors.
Junior Carter Aslin proved himself a dynamic dual-threat quarterback, throwing for 156 yards and a touchdown while running for 190 yards and another score. Senior running back Charles Morgan had 97 yards and two TDs on the ground to go with five receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown.
“It was a pretty good game, but none of it would have happened without my teammates,” Morgan said. “The O-line did an incredible job getting me those blocks. On one of my touchdowns, I cut it back, and (wide receiver) Aidan Jones set up a block for me and left me wide open for a touchdown.”
Schartz said he was pleased with the players taking on new, significant varsity roles. For instance, there were Jonathan Wille and JJ Dunnigan at cornerback, Colby Altevogt at inside linebacker, Troy Medlin at left guard, Rylan Vikander at kicker and tight end, Landon Dobson at H-back.
“We had questions at running back, we had questions at quarterback, we had questions at tight end and H-back,” Schartz said. “Defensively, we had questions at the inside backers and the two corners. So far, after one game, those kids have shown that they’re worthy of being out there on Friday night.”
Schartz was especially satisfied with how smoothly things ran on offense, even with so many new players comprising that unit. The Indians had no turnovers, no bad snaps and exceedingly few penalties, something he said was rare in Week 1.
But Schartz said an area that needs improvement is special teams. Manhattan gave up a kick-return touchdown against Derby as well as missing a field goal and nearly having a punt blocked.
There were also a few other mistakes here and there he’d like to see cleaned up this week, although a short week of practice has made it difficult to implement anything new.
One aspect of the Indians’ game that looked sharp in Week 1 was the defense at the line of scrimmage. Manhattan has its most returning experience on the defensive line and at the outside linebacker positions, and those players oppressed Derby all game long. The Panthers finished with 290 total yards, including just 72 on the ground.
Schartz said his defensive line is good enough that it can often bring pressure on the quarterback without having to blitz extra players. But even when the Indians send linebackers to the backfield on passing plays, the secondary is capable of handling the risk of playing in man coverage.
Outside linebacker Chris Dunnigan was one who had himself a feast in the backfield against Derby. He logged 2 1/2 sacks — including one for a safety — and 3 1/2 of his five tackles were for a loss.
Dunnigan is a humble guy — when asked about his performance in Week 1, he talked exclusively about what he could have done better — but he recognizes the importance of his role to the defense as a whole as well as to the pass rush.
“I think it’s definitely an asset,” he said. “I’m glad that I”m able to move at that speed with how big I am. It’s definitely useful for our defense, especially the way we play. Our secondary is pretty solid.”
It’s likely a safe assumption the Manhattan defense should have its way Thursday night with the Trojans’ offense, which averaged just 7.8 points per game last year and has yet to get on the scoreboard this year.
If that’s the case, and if the offense can put up points early and often, Schartz hopes to get some younger players on the field to build up depth behind his starters.
“We have a couple sophomores and juniors that are continually getting better at practice,” he said. “It’s a long season, so we need to be able to try to work them in the game and get them into some varsity action.”