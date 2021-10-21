Topeka West quarterback Malachi Berg (1) scrambles under heavy pressure from Manhattan defenders in a game at Hummer Sports Park on Friday night. The Indians will face Emporia this week to wrap up the regular season.
Manhattan junior quarterback Keenan Schartz (12) rushes downfield against Topeka West on Friday night. Schartz led the team in rushing last Friday behind a renewed effort from the Manhattan High offensive line.
Manhattan High football got its groove back last Friday by bulldozing Topeka West 59-0. It was a bounce-back win for the Indians after a seven-point loss to Washburn Rural the previous week.
The Indians (6-1) ran all over the Chargers, racking up 383 yards and eight touchdowns. Manhattan High head coach Joe Schartz credited the offensive line, which had a return to form after a lackluster outing versus the Junior Blues.
Now, Manhattan turns its attention to a struggling Emporia team experiencing a tough season under first-year head coach Keaton Tuttle.
Junior quarterback Cam Geitz leads the Spartans’ (1-6) offense while fellow junior Bobby Trujillo plays both ways, lining up at fullback on offense and linebacker on defense.
So far this season, Geitz has gone 62-for-125 for 1,043 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.
Geitz’s main target is junior Parker Leads, who has 587 yards and two touchdowns off 29 catches.
Trujillo is tops on the team in tackles, with 90, including 10 tackles for loss. Schartz also mentioned junior linebacker Kyle Obermeyer as a threat for the Spartan defense. Obermeyer plays tight end for Emporia’s offense.
“They’ve got some young kids who are playing some pretty good football and obviously getting better every week,” Schartz said. “They’ve got six or seven guys who go both ways, so he’s got a good group of guys playing a lot of football.”
While it’s true this season hasn’t been successful for the Spartans — their average margin of defeat is 30 points — there is one area where they’ve found success: red-zone defense.
The Indians and Emporia will kickoff at Welch Stadium in Emporia at 7 p.m.