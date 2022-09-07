Things could have hardly gone any better for Manhattan High football in Week 1.
The Indians (1-0) upset then-No. 1 Derby 26-23 last Friday thanks to a 25-yard field goal off the toes of Braxton Frey in overtime. It was an incredible statement to open the year, one that drew attention from all around the state and earned Manhattan the No. 2 spot in the media’s 6A poll.
But now, the Indians are the team to beat in Kansas.
“We definitely have a target on our backs, the fact that we came out Week 1 and beat the best team in the state, you could say,” said senior cornerback Dre Delort. “I think everyone’s looking like, ‘Wow, we want to play Manhattan now.’ And I feel like that’s how it’s been in the past. … Now, we’ve got a bigger target on our back.”
“We must be doing something right if everyone wants to play us,” added senior running back DeAndre Aukland.
The next team to get its shot at Manhattan will be Centennial League foe Topeka High, who will visit Bishop Stadium on Friday.
The Trojans (0-1) are coming off a 78-7 drubbing at the hands of 5A No. 1 Maize, which is led by Kansas State-bound quarterback Avery Johnson. Topeka High managed just 157 yards against the Eagles, including 22 yards rushing. Meanwhile, Maize rolled up 549 total yards, 338 of which came on the ground.
Last year was rough on the Trojans, who finished with a 2-7 record, including a 49-0 loss to Manhattan. Their two wins came against Emporia and Highland Park, who went a combined 1-17 in 2021.
A young team amid a rebuild, Topeka High relies heavily on senior quarterback Peyton Wheat to guide its offense, which is now without last year’s star running back Tylan Alejos.
“(Wheat) is a solid kid capable of running the football,” said Indians head coach Joe Schartz. “They like to do what we did last week, going empty and throwing the ball around a little bit. … They have a lot of talent and a lot of size on the offensive line especially. We’re going to have to play well to win, and hopefully, we continue to get better.”
The most likely scenario for a Trojans victory seems to involve the Indians beating themselves. That kind of a letdown can happen to good teams after monumental victories, but Schartz said his squad came back to practice focused and motivated.
“The kids, as satisfying as it was to beat Derby, I think they saw on film that we need to get better,” he said. “We have enough things that we need to work on that I think there’s enough motivation to continue to work at practice.”
Some of those areas of improvement include turnovers and punt protection. The Indians threw two interceptions and lost a fumble while forcing zero Derby turnovers. They also saw one of their punts blocked deep in their own territory.
But for the most part, Manhattan just needs to build on what it did last week. The offense was efficient, using a variety of packages to spread the ball around to nine different players. The Indians finished with 329 total yards, but never gained more than 20 yards on any given play.
Senior quarterback Keenan Schartz went 16-of-24 passing for 126 yards while adding 92 yards rushing and a touchdown on 21 carries. Aukland ran the ball 11 times for 70 yards. Frey had five receptions for 40 yards.
Senior running back Jason Sanchez, senior tight end Cole Coonrod, sophomore wide receiver Dwayne Newby, and senior wide receivers Jaxon Bowles, Charles Morgan and Nate Chandler also had touches in the game.
“The game plan was definitely to get the ball moving around,” Aukland said. “I feel like everybody did their job. When people got the ball, they were ready for it.”
Joe Schartz directed specific praise to the offensive line.
“I think our offensive line played really well, communicated really well,” he said. “We’re not the biggest, but that group performed really well and protected Keenan really well as many times as we threw. Of course, we were getting (the ball) out quick, but they were able to pick up the blitzes and see things. I’m very pleased with how physical they were and how efficient they operated.”
The defense limited Derby’s explosive offense to 268 total yards, 183 of which came on the ground from its highly-touted running back Dylan Edwards.
Junior linebackers Chris Dunnigan and Ian McNabb led Manhattan with seven tackles each, while Delort and senior linebacker Jaxon Vikander had six apiece.
“We were just a lot more physical,” Delort said. “We came out strong. We had good tackles in the beginning, good hits. I just think that we’ve been more physical than teams they’ve played in the past, and the shock of the first game of the season really confused them and stopped them early in the game.”
The Trojans won’t present the same challenge the Panthers did, and the Indians should be able to move the ball against the Topeka High defense.
But as Schartz pointed out, they still need to play well, because they’re certainly not invincible, and the Trojans aren’t powerless.
Fortunately for him, his players seem to have been paying attention.
“We’re very confident, but know we still have a lot of work to do,” Aukland said. “We’re not going to get comfortable.”
“We’re definitely confident; not cocky though,” Delort said.