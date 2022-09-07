09032022-mer-spt-mhsfbcelebration-6
Manhattan High defensive back Dre Delort reacts after the Indians upset 6A No. 1-ranked Derby 26-23 last Friday at Panther Stadium in Derby.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Things could have hardly gone any better for Manhattan High football in Week 1.

The Indians (1-0) upset then-No. 1 Derby 26-23 last Friday thanks to a 25-yard field goal off the toes of Braxton Frey in overtime. It was an incredible statement to open the year, one that drew attention from all around the state and earned Manhattan the No. 2 spot in the media’s 6A poll.