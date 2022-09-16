HAYS — It wasn’t always pretty and it was far from mistake-free, but Manhattan High football did just enough Friday to leave Hays with a 31-21 victory.
Things didn’t start the way the Indians (3-0) wanted, as they gave up an 80-yard touchdown run to Hays running back Malik Bah on the first play from scrimmage.
But the defense corrected after that, allowing just one more touchdown, forcing seven punts and coming up with two turnovers the rest of the way. Max Stanard came up with a one-handed interception and Ben Irvine recovered a fumble. Ian McNabb had two sacks while Jaxon Bowles had one.
Hays’ only other points came on a garbage-time touchdown and 20-yard fumble return late in the first half, which gave the home team a 14-10 advantage at intermission.
The Manhattan offense had a tough time running the football early and turned to its passing game to move up and down the field.
Quarterback Keenan Schartz threw for 204 yards on 15-of-26 passing, including touchdowns of 10 yards to Bowles and 25 yards to Cole Coonrod. He also threw an interception.
Braxton Frey had fwour catches for 45 yards, Charles Morgan had three for 61 yards and Dwayne Newby had three for 32 yards.
The air attack opened up the ability to move the ball on the ground in the second half, and the Indians finished with 172 yards rushing.
Schartz led the way with 101 yards rushing on 22 carries. Charles Morgan ran four times for 32 yards, Jason Sanchez had five carries for 20 yards and a score, and DeAndre Aukland had 18 yards rushing and a TD on six carries.
Frey went 1-of-2 on his field goal attempts, missing from 32 yards and hitting from 27 yards.
Manhattan fell behind 6-0 early after Bah’s game-opening touchdown, but took a 7-6 lead 46 seconds into the second quarter on Schartz’s pass to Bowles.
Trailing 14-10 at the start of the third quarter, the Indians reestablished their lead with Sanchez’s 3-yard touchdown carry on their first drive of the second half.
Coonrod made the Manhattan advantage 24-14 halfway through the third quarter, and Aukland put the cap on the scoring with 2:33 left, making it 31-14 at the time.
The Indians finished with 376 total yards while holding Hays to 206 total yards — 153 of which came on two long scoring plays. Manhattan’s offense ran 71 plays, while its defense was on the field for just 34 plays.
The Indians will return home next week to host Washburn Rural.