Manhattan High football players sway as they await the outcome of a coin toss before a regional round playoff game against Wichita East on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Bishop Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Shifting the goalposts isn’t always a bad thing.

Last year, the objective for Manhattan High football was to bring home a state championship trophy. With that checked off, head coach Joe Schartz has reconfigured that target so now it’s the completed first step of a broader goal: winning back-to-back titles.

Manhattan High defensive back Max Stanard avoids Topeka High defender Peyton Wheat on a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown during the Indians' 59-7 win over the Trojans on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Bishop Stadium.