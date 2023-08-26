Shifting the goalposts isn’t always a bad thing.
Last year, the objective for Manhattan High football was to bring home a state championship trophy. With that checked off, head coach Joe Schartz has reconfigured that target so now it’s the completed first step of a broader goal: winning back-to-back titles.
The Indians came out victorious each time they stepped on the field in 2022. That would be the ideal way to repeat as state champs this season, but it’s not the only one.
“We could still achieve the same goal but go on a different path,” said Schartz, the reigning 6A Coach of the Year. “We may not win every game, but that doesn’t mean that we still can’t achieve our goal.”
After Manhattan outlasted Gardner-Edgerton 21-20 in double overtime in the state championship game last November, Schartz called his squad a “team of destiny.” The title was a long time coming; it was the first in Schartz’s 14 years at the helm and the school’s first since 1988. The seniors had played together since they were little and had set the foundation for a run in prior seasons.
A significant chunk of that group has moved on, although 11 veterans on offense and defense are back this year. The returners, while grateful for what they accomplished last season, aren’t satisfied or overly content with themselves.
“We should be confident but stay humble at the same time, because we’ve got a lot of work to do,” said defensive lineman Logan Stevens. “Nobody’s going to care that we won last year. … We’re trying to prove ourselves just as much as (our opponents) are trying to prove themselves, trying to get to a state championship. I think we just need to enjoy that he had that, cherish that we were able to get that done last year, but we need to step toward our goal of getting it this year too.”
Schartz said he hasn’t seen any hint his squad has such a high opinion of itself that it can afford to slack off in the early days of practice. His group is “working hard,” and he had particular praise for his seniors, who are guiding young players toward stepping into new roles on varsity.
And while there’s a good deal to be said about his underclassmen being around a championship culture last season, what Schartz won’t understate is an auxiliary benefit of a run to the final weekend in November: all that additional practice time.
“They’re already seeing dividends from that extra month of practice,” Schartz said. “They learned a heck of a lot during that time, and we’re seeing that pay off for them here this year.”
There’s no denying there’s a different aura around Manhattan’s preseason football practice this year. Ask any player, and they’ll more than likely acknowledge it. They’re eager to run it back again in 2023 and seem to think it’s entirely possible.
The Indians — who are ranked No. 1 in 6A in the 2023 preseason media rankings — will have to face a difficult schedule. But that’s nothing new since it’s the exact same as the one against which they went 13-0 last season, albeit with home and away games flipped.
It starts with a particularly familiar foe in No. 2 Derby on Sept. 1. Manhattan upset the perennial juggernaut Panthers in an overtime thriller in Week 1 and knocked them off again in the sub-state round of the playoff to reach the state championship game.
This time, the Indians will have to take on Derby while working in new personnel at quarterback, running back, several offensive skill positions, both cornerback spots and a handful of other openings in the starting lineup.
Also on the schedule are tough matchups against 5A No. 7 Hays, 6A No. 6 Washburn Rural, 6A No. 7 Junction City and 6A No. 5 Wichita Northwest.
Schartz is realistic about the challenges his team will face throughout the season, but that’s a given every year. Even though Manhattan didn’t lose in 2022, it still dealt with adversity of various sorts: injuries, less-than-ideal weather, early deficits and multiple overtime games, for example.
What set that squad apart was its ability to rise to the occasion.
The Indians may drop a few games in 2023 — few teams go undefeated in back-to-back seasons — but Schartz wants to see them improve each week so that by the playoffs in November, they’re a dangerous opponent for anyone in the bracket.
“If we are going to have success, we’re going to have to overcome adversity,” Schartz said. “If we’re able to do that, even if we take a different path, I think we can still accomplish that goal. So that’s the key.
When adversity strikes, if we let it get the best of us, then our season will be over sooner than later. If we’re able to step up and continue to hold together as a team, I think we can accomplish the same goal.”
As the defending state champion, Manhattan will likely get every team’s best shot. While the Indians got a taste of that last year as they racked up victory after victory, Schartz acknowledged it will be more acute this season.
Schartz said it’s a unique role for the program, which hadn’t won a title since 1988. That said, his players are “embracing it,” and they’re confident.
But not too confident.
“Of course, you think about (being the defending state champion) a little bit,” said offensive lineman Andrew Kenney. “You can’t just put it behind you completely. But you can’t hold your head on that. It’s not everything. We won last year, and that’s last year. We need to make a name for ourselves. We’re not the same team as last year, and of course, we can’t ride that high forever.”