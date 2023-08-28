Ahead of this week’s season opener, Manhattan High football took the field Friday in its annual intrasquad scrimmage.
Though they were delayed a day and a couple of hours because of the excessive heat, the Indians put on a late-night display for spectators at Bishop Stadium. While it was the first look for many, for head coach Joe Schartz, it was evidence that his team had taken a step forward.
Schartz said the squad’s first scrimmage last Saturday was “really rough,” and that he witnessed many players playing lackadaisically, particularly toward the end of a play.
On Friday, however, it was different.
“I felt like tonight, we got off the ball a little bit better and played a little bit harder,” Schartz said. “It’s really just about effort. These kids, the only thing they can control is their effort, their attitude. And they need to make sure that they control that.”
Manhattan — and many teams across the state — had to deal with things it couldn’t control over the past week. Near-record high temperatures forced the Indians to practice early, late and inside over the past several days, making it difficult for them to establish a set routine.
Schartz said the best thing about the scrimmage was simply the opportunity for his players to play outside with cleats in the turf — which was newly installed ahead of this season — and dressed out in full protective equipment.
“We’ve been practicing in the gym and practicing at odd hours,” he said. “It was just nice to get everybody out here on the field and on the new turf under the lights of Bishop Stadium and try to get a rhythm. On sides of the ball, offense and defense, we were able to do that.”
But a concern he hasn’t had to face often in his coaching career is heat acclimatization. That was present in his mind Friday, particularly with temperatures for Friday’s season-opener against Derby forecast in above 100 degrees.
Schartz knows, however, that his team will have to face adversity throughout the year, and the chaos of an absurdly hot week is just one element of it.
He wants to see the Indians make more forward progress in practice this week.
“Our goal is to win back-to-back state championships,” Schartz said. “We don’t know what path that might be, but my hope is that we continue to get better every day and week after week and come together as a team. We came into this together, and we’re going to go out together.
“Whatever path we take, we’re going to make sure that we hold tight as a team.”