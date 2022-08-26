The Manhattan High football team took things under the lights and before the fans Thursday night with its annual intrasquad scrimmage at Bishop Stadium.
The scrimmage pitted the Indians’ offense and defense against each other in a game-like environment, complete with officials throwing flags, a game clock and a play clock.
Everything went off without a hitch, and most importantly, there were no injuries.
“It’s just continuing to get familiar with their surroundings,” said head coach Joe Schartz. “You’ve got to get into that game-type atmosphere. I think we succeeded in that.”
Manhattan’s goal each day is to improve a little bit more than the last, and Schartz said it was no different in the scrimmage, the second of the preseason. The Indians did just that, and furthermore, they now have game film they can go back to in preparation for the season.
Schartz said he was pleased to see senior wide receiver Nate Chandler get more involved than he did in last Saturday’s first scrimmage.
“Nate’s a really good football player, and I was happy to see him get the ball in his hands,” Schartz said.
Senior quarterback Keenan Schartz — who had more rushing yards than passing yards last season — threw a pair of touchdown passes, while senior running back Jason Sanchez — who hasn’t played varsity since his sophomore year — broke a couple long runs.
Sanchez will split time in the backfield with senior Deandre Aukland, who did not suit up for the scrimmage.
Joe Schartz said it was nice to cap off the second week of practice with a scrimmage that felt somewhat like a home game.
“You come out the first week, the season’s started, everybody’s excited,” he said. “The second week is always the toughest, because you lost all that luster of starting the season, you’re tired, you’re sore and it’s not game week. I just felt here, especially, after the scrimmage, I met with the kids and we’re excited about moving into game week.”
The season truly gets started next Friday, as Manhattan heads out on the road to take on defending defending 6A state runner-up Derby. The Panthers have won six of the last nine state championships. This year, they are preseason No. 1 in the state according to CatchItKansas, and feature former Kansas State and now Notre Dame commit Dylan Edwards at running back.
Joe Schartz said Thursday’s scrimmage was a general season preparation opportunity, rather than any sort of specific preparation for Derby.
“We don’t necessarily look ahead at the schedule,” he said. “We go out every day, and we’re trying to get better at our fundamentals, our blocking and tackling and playing hard. Whether it’s Derby or any of the rest of our opponents, we’re just looking to get better.”
For an in-depth preview of the Manhattan High football season, as well as those of all area schools, please see next Tuesday’s print edition of The Mercury.