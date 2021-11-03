After cruising to a lopsided win over Wichita North in the opening round of the Class 6A football playoffs last week, Manhattan High is about its stiffest test in nearly a month.
The Indians (8-1), the No. 2 seed in the western portion of the bracket, host No. 10 Gardner-Edgerton team Friday in the regional round of the playoffs.
Gardner-Edgerton is fresh off of an opening-round upset against No. 7 Dodge City, winning 41-20 on the road.
The Trailblazers (4-5) may enter Friday under .500, but there isn’t a bad loss in the bunch. They have dropped games to the top-ranked team in 5A, Mill Valley (8-1), as well as defeats to Olathe North (7-2), Lawrence Free State (7-2), Shawnee Mission Northwest (6-3) and Olathe South (5-4).
The league that they reside in, the Sunflower, is one of the best in the state.
“They’re a much better team than their record,” MHS head coach Joe Schartz said. “They’ve played a tough schedule and they’ve played everyone close in their losses other than Olathe North. We’ve watched a lot of film on them, and they have their people in place now in the positions where they want them. They’re playing really well here in the second half of the season.”
Offensively, Gardner-Edgerton is led by three players who have rushed more than 300 yards this season.
Carter Dewey is the Trailblazers’ primary running back. The 5-foot-10 senior has 732 yards on 161 carries, an average of 4.5 yards per rush.
Senior Lucas Anderson has 349 yards on 41 carries and senior quarterback Jake McClure has 388 yards rushing and six touchdowns on 94 attempts to go along with 372 yards through the air on 24-for-42 passing with six touchdowns and an interception.
“(Gardner-Edgerton head coach Jesse Owen) comes from (former Hutchinson and current St. Thomas Aquinas head coach) Randy Dreiling’s coaching tree,” Schartz said. “Dreiling won all of those titles at Hutch running the flexbone, and that’s what Gardner-Edgerton runs, too. Their offensive and defensive fronts really get off the football. They’re very physical. They have the capability of making option reads, but the vast majority of it is power football — just coming off the ball and coming at you.”
Schartz also highligthed junior offensive lineman Jackson Kellogg, who is 6-foot-4, 350 pounds and a key cog in the Trailblazers’ offensive success.
“He really moves well and he gets off the ball,” Schartz said. “He set the tone for them up front.”
Defensively, Schartz singled out 6-foot-1, 260-pound junior defensive tackle Dexter Carr and 6-foot-1, 215-pound junior linebacker Dawson Williams as the Trailblazers’ major threats.
Williams especially has been impressive, leading Gardner-Edgerton’s defense with 40 tackles (20 solo).
The game matches up two teams that thrive on physicality and toughness.
“You have to embrace it,” Schartz said. “It’s a battle of wills here. We like to run the football. They like to run the football. We take pride in being physical, and our defense has taken pride in being able to stop the run. So something has to give. It’s going to be a fun matchup and Friday night. We’re going to figure out who does it better.”
Gardner-Edgerton does not have an interception so far this season, so it’s possible the Indians might be able to find success through the air if need be.
Manhattan has not had the toughest go of things the past several weeks. The Indians have beaten their last three opponents (Topeka West, Emporia, Wichita North) by an average of 58 points. They have allowed only six points over that three-game span.
Gardner-Edgerton represents the biggest threat the Indians have faced since Oct. 8, when they lost 21-14 to Washburn Rural.
“It’s a concern,” Schartz said, referring to the jump in talent level between Weeks 1 and 2 of the playoffs. “We’re going to do what we can this week in preparation to make ourselves better. The kids understand that it’s playoff time and that you’re going to have to leave it all out on the field. So far, we’ve had a good week of preparation.”
The Junior Blues and the Trailblazers both bring the challenge of a three-man defensive front, something that held what’s normally a potent Manhattan in check; MHS finished with just 74 yards on 26 carries versus Rural.
“There’s a lot (about Gardner-Edgerton) that reminds us of Washburn,” senior offensive lineman Cade McIlvaine said. “Obviously we had a bad game against Washburn, so there’s some bad blood there. We want to get some revenge.”
Meanwhile, Indian senior tailback Vinny Smith is poised to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing on the season Friday. Smith enters the game with 942 yards rushing on 105 carries. Smith has scored 19 rushing touchdowns this fall.
Last year, the Indians fell in the regional round of the playoffs, 20-7, to Wichita East, so there’s some extra motivation for Manhattan to break through and move onto sectionals.
“We’re really motivated,” McIlvaine said. “Everybody wants to keep going, especially the seniors. It’s getting to that point where it sets in that we’ve only got a couple more weeks left.”
The Indians and Trailblazers kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Bishop Stadium.