TOPEKA — When Manhattan High football coach Joe Schartz looked up at the game clock after his team notched its 34th point Thursday, he could hardly believe it was still the first quarter.
The Indians piled on the scoring early en route to a 55-19 win over Topeka High. It was Manhattan’s 15th straight victory, which set a new program record.
While it was far from a perfect game — the Indians made a few mistakes they didn’t make in Week 1 against Derby — all in all, Schartz was satisfied with the win.
“I think it was exceptionally sharp there at times of times in the first half,” he said. “A lot of adversity came our way this week with the Thursday game, which is totally new. We had some scheduling issues, which put us behind with our normal routine. I’m pretty proud of the way that the coaches and the kids handled that situation.”
Aside from a handful of plays, the Indians’ defense stifled the Trojans (0-2), limiting them to 164 total yards and 25 yards rushing. The defense added to the scoring as well when Elijah McFadden intercepted a pass late in the second quarter and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown.
On offense, Manhattan (2-0) racked up 428 total yards, 295 of which came on the ground. The production came from a wide array of players, as almost entirely different casts took the field in the first and second halves.
Starting QB Carter Aslin went 6-of-9 passing for 102 yards and two touchdowns while adding two more scores on the ground. Running back Charles Morgan had 57 total yards and two touchdowns — one rushing and one receiving — and Jayden Hudley tallied 50 yards rushing on nine carries.
Dwayne Newby led the Indians’ receivers with two catches for 61 yards. H-back Landon Dobson had two receptions for 18 yards and scored his first varsity touchdown in the game.
Backup running back Kha’Mario Davis led the team with 108 yards rushing and two scores on 12 carries after taking over late in the first half. In the second half, Davis played alongside second-string quarterback Jackson Goos, who put up 82 yards rushing on 13 attempts.
“The second half was survive and advance and run the clock,” Schartz said. “We were able to get some young kids in the game, and they performed OK.”
Manhattan scored all but seven of its points in the first half and logged 20 points in a 2 ½-minute span late in the first quarter. The defense consistently created short fields for the offense, which started six of its seven first-half drives at its own 45-yard line or better.
The scoring started just over three minutes into the game when Aslin rolled right and found Morgan in the back right corner of the end zone from 15 yards away. On the Indians’ next two drives, Aslin and Morgan scored touchdowns rushing of 2 and 6 yards respectively to put Manhattan on top 20-0 with 2:48 left in the first quarter.
A defensive miscue allowed Trojans quarterback Zane Smith to hit Isaiah Kincade on a slant pattern, and Kincade raced 77 yards untouched to get Topeka High on the board.
OK, they’re playing football pic.twitter.com/f6JSplqnnC— Zach DeLoach (@ZachTDeLoach) September 7, 2023
Ian McNabb returned the ensuing kickoff to the Trojans’ 2-yard line, which allowed Aslin to punch it in up the middle. On Topeka High’s next drive, McFadden had his pick-six, which made the score 34-7 with 15 seconds to play in the opening period.
The Indians found the end zone again 2 1/2 minutes into the second quarter when Aslin connected with Dobson for an 8-yard score through the air. But Aslin threw an interception near the goal line on Manhattan’s next possession and saw the Trojans’ Malachi Murph take it to the house.
However, the Indians responded with their longest drive of the night, a six-play, 80-yard march capped off by Davis’ 25-yard TD carry to let Manhattan take a 48-13 lead to the locker room.
“Pretty dominating first half,” Schartz said. “I looked at the scoreboard, and we had a ton of points up there. I couldn’t believe it was still the first quarter. We were performing pretty well. We had a huge mistake defensively, and it led to a touchdown for them. A huge mistake offensively led to a touchdown for them. That’s basically the story of the first half.”
The Indians’ only score of the second half was a 7-yard carry by Davis with 3:49 left in the third quarter. The Trojans tabbed their lone second-half touchdown on a 26-yard pass from CJ Ross to Jayden Norman at the 6:40 mark of the third period.
Manhattan’s second-string offense moved the ball efficiently on the ground, although it got inside the Topeka High 22-yard line three times without scoring. Goos went 0-for-2 passing with an interception.
“The JV offense got down there three times and just couldn’t get it punched in, but that’s something for them to work on, and they need to get better,” Schartz said.
Schartz said Morgan was limited Thursday but “still showed out,” and he praised Aslin’s decision-making and mostly accurate passing. He was particularly impressed by Davis, saying “he gave us a spark, and it was fun to watch.”
After playing a fairly clean game against Derby last week, the Indians committed nine penalties for 70 yards. But Schartz said it was important to have those calls go against his team, as he thought the referees in Week 1 were lenient with their flag-throwing.
“Some of these little details with alignment and getting set and things like that, we need to see, because if we don’t get it corrected now, it’s going to hurt us in a big game,” he said. “It’s a double-edged sword, and it’s good that we got feedback from the officials.”
And for the record, it likely won’t surprise anyone who has paid attention to Manhattan football over the past year-plus that Schartz didn’t put much stock in breaking the school record for consecutive wins.
“Our philosophy never changes,” he said. “I tell the guys every week, ‘We want to go 1-0 every week.’ That’s the goal.”
The Indians will return to action next Friday when they host Hays (1-0), the No. 5 team in Class 5A. Hays opened the year with a 20-14 road win over Junction City.
MANHATTAN 55, TOPEKA HIGH 19
TOPEKA HIGH (0-2) — 7; 6; 6; 0; — 19
MANHATTAN (2-0) — 34; 14; 7; 0; — 55
SCORING SUMMARY
Manhattan — Charles Morgan 15-yard pass from Carter Aslin, 2-point conversion good (8:39 1Q)
Manhattan — Carter Aslin 2-yard rush, kick no good (5:07 1Q)
Manhattan — Charles Morgan 6-yard rush, 2-point conversion no good (2:48 1Q)
Topeka High — Isaiah Kincade 77-yard pass from Zane Smith, Mack kick (:55 1Q)
Manhattan — Carter Aslin 2-yard rush, Vikander kick (:41 1Q)
Manhattan — Elijah McFadden 55-yard interception, Vikander kick (:15 1Q)
Manhattan — Landon Dobson 8-yard pass from Carter Aslin, Vikander kick (9:33 2Q)
Topeka High — Malachi Murph 99-yard interception return, Mack kick 4:49 (2Q)
Manhattan — Kha’Mario Davis 25-yard rush, Vikander kick (1:21 2Q)
Topeka High — Jayden Norman 26-yard pass from CJ Ross, 2-point conversion no good (6:40 3Q)
Manhattan — Kha’Mario Davis 7-yard rush, Vikander kick (3:49 3Q)