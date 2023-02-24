Manhattan High football is in search of a defensive coordinator.
After five seasons of leading the Indians defense, Adam O'Neill is headed back to his old stomping grounds of central Illinois, but this time with a promotion.
Morton High School in Morton, Illinois, hired O'Neill to serve as its next head coach. Before moving to Manhattan, O'Neill served as the defensive coordinator at Peoria High School about 10 miles northwest of Morton.
In addition to his head coaching duties, O'Neill will lead the Morton High's strength and conditioning program and teach physical education, according to the Peoria Journal Star.
O'Neill originally moved to the Manhattan area when his wife, Stephanie, accepted a job at Caterpillar in Wamego. Indians head coach Joe Schartz said that when he hired O'Neill, he knew there was a good chance O'Neill's tenure in the Little Apple could be temporary.
The end came when Stephanie O'Neill received a promotion that requires her to be back in Peoria.
"I'm happy for them, and I'm happy for him and his opportunity to be a head coach, and for them to go back home, closer to family," Schartz said. "... He's brought a lot to our program. He's a hard worker. When he came, I was telling everybody how good of a teacher that we got as well, and he's proven to be that. We're definitely going to miss what he brought to the program."
O'Neill led one of the best defenses in the state during the Indians' 2022 state championship campaign. Against a difficult schedule, Manhattan limited opponents to fewer than 16 points per game and forced a total of 26 turnovers.
When it comes to hiring O'Neill's replacement, Schartz said he not only wants to find a qualified football coach, but a qualified teacher as well. He also said the position will be advertised publicly, allowing for both internal and external applicants.
This is certainly not the first time Schartz has lost one of his assistant coaches to a head coaching gig somewhere else. Rock Creek head coach Shane Sieben spent several seasons as an assistant at Manhattan, including as a defensive coordinator. Wamego head coach Weston Moody also served as a defensive coordinator for the Indians.
While Schartz admitted it can be difficult to find the right candidate who fits what the school is looking for on the field and in the classroom, he's optimistic about the future.
"I'm confident we'll have a quality football staff, and hopefully we can attract a quality educator as well," he said.
