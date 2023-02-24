10222022-mer-spt-mhsfb-17
Manhattan High defensive coordinator Adam O’Neill talks with defensive back Elijah McFadden during the Indians’ 56-28 victory over Wichita Northwest on Oct. 21 at Bishop Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High football is in search of a defensive coordinator.

After five seasons of leading the Indians defense, Adam O'Neill is headed back to his old stomping grounds of central Illinois, but this time with a promotion.