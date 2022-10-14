The Manhattan High defense delivered another superlative performance Friday night in a 65-0 homecoming slaughter of Lansing.
The Indians (7-0) held the Lions to a grand total of 40 yards on 38 plays, an average of 1.05 yards per play.
The Manhattan High defense delivered another superlative performance Friday night in a 65-0 homecoming slaughter of Lansing.
The Indians (7-0) held the Lions to a grand total of 40 yards on 38 plays, an average of 1.05 yards per play.
It was Manhattan’s first shutout of the season after it held its three previous opponents to seven points a piece.
Lansing didn’t pick up its first first down of the game until the 11:10 mark of the fourth quarter, and two plays later, Logan Lagerman picked up a Lions fumble and returned it 25 yards for the score.
It was even worse in the first half, when the Indians’ starters were still in the game: Lansing gained just four total yards and averaged .18 yards per play.
The Manhattan offense, meanwhile, rolled over the Lions, racking up 452 total yards — 291 on the ground — averaging 9.22 yards per play. At halftime, the Indians had 405 total yards for an average of 11.25 yards.
Keenan Schartz put up 122 yards with his arm and another 122 yards with his feet, and threw for a score and ran for one.
DeAndre Aukland ran the ball eight times for 93 yards, and Jason Sanchez had seven carries for 65 yards to go with one catch for eight yards. Sanchez found the end zone three times throughout the course of the night.
Nate Chandler had 49 yards and a touchdown on three receptions. Braxton Frey had four catches for 46 yards, and Cole Coonrod hauled in two for 19.
The Indians lost a fumble on their first possession of the game, setting up Lansing with field position at the Manhattan 38. But the Lions couldn’t do anything on offense and missed a 49-yard field goal.
That proved to be their best scoring opportunity of the game.
The Indians scored touchdowns on their next eight drives. The only other drive in which they did not score was their final one, when the junior varsity offense turned over the ball on downs.
Manhattan scored 35 points in the second quarter and led 51-0 at the intermission. The game had a running clock during the entire second half.
Backup quarterback Carter Aslin went 4-of-7 passing for 39 yards and a touchdown, and added 15 yards rushing on four carries.
Talon Huff had a touchdown reception from 13 yards out.
The Indians will wrap up their regular season next week when they host No. 3 Wichita Northwest. The Grizzlies (6-1) throttled Wichita West on Friday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.