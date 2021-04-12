Before head Manhattan boys’ golf coach Brad Ficke broke the Indians’ postgame huddle, he surveyed his players’ impressions of their first home tournament.
“How many of you feel like you put more pressure on yourself today than you did last Thursday?” Ficke asked.
Three Indians raised hands. At least a few others, Ficke said, probably should have.
Manhattan shot a combined score of 324 to finish third at Monday’s Manhattan Invitational. Not bad for a roster populated mostly by first-time varsity players, but not up to Ficke’s expectations, either.
Ficke said the Indians could’ve won their invitational had they shot the scores he’s witnessed during tryouts and qualification rounds. Then again, Monday’s tournament featured significantly higher stakes.
Scores counted; mistakes carried steeper consequences; and Ficke was far from the only witness.
As the Indians proved on their home course, those factors make practice scores much harder to match.
“Tournament golf is harder golf,” Ficke said. “It’s a different level of pressure.”
Senior Owen Braxmeyer, one of Ficke’s newest additions, learned that lesson early during his second career tournament start. Braxmeyer said errant tee shots led to an three early bogeys on the front nine, and he felt the stares from spectators after each one.
“You’re protecting your home course,” Braxmeyer said. “You’re expected to play well just because you played on it a ton.
But that adds more pressure to it.”
Braxmeyer adjusted to the atmosphere quickly, however. He shot a 79 to finish tied for sixth place after the slow start.
Ficke believes Braxmeyer’s basketbal background helps him swing through on-course tension. (Braxmeyer earned first-team All-Centennial League honors this past winter). And like a great shooter trusts his jump shot, Braxmeyer persevered through his early tee-shot slump.
“My driver was goin’,” he said. “I started hitting them well, and I hit a lot of fairways. That made it easier (to get) on the green.”
Jonathan Wefald matched Braxmeyer’s 79 on Wefald’s final shot of the day. His par putt on the par-4 second clinched his first career tournament round under 80.
Wefald felt the expectations that accompany playing host, too. But he also noticed an advantage among his teammates. While visiting players strained their necks to see over the trees that surround several fairways at Manhattan Country Club, Wefald knew where to aim.
“Home course advantage,” Wefald said. “Some of the tee shots, you can’t even see where you’re hitting. Knowing where to place them definitely helps.”
Trey Sauder finished one shot behind Wefald and Braxmeyer in 10th place. Cole Schmitt shot 85 and finished 18th.
Grant Snowden, who shot 76 in Wamego last week, carded an 86 to finish in 23rd. Neither he nor Miles Braxmeyer, who shot 87 in Manhattan after shooting 81 in Wamego, found the same hometown rhythm that Sauder, Wefald or Braxmeyer enjoyed.
That didn’t surprise Ficke, who believes it’s harder to win a tournament at home than anywhere else. The expectations are overwhelming, Ficke said, especially for a young team.
He knows the players who didn’t raise their hands after Monday’s match felt the pressure he was asking about, but he’s not sure they recognized it.
“I think some of them don’t even know,” Ficke said. “They’re 15 and 16 years old. Sometimes they feel pressure and they can’t even identify it.”
The Indians still have four tournaments to identify areas of improvement before the Centennial League Tournament on May 4. They’ll play in the Seaman Invitational at 1 p.m. April 21, the first of three tournaments in nine days.
Ficke hopes that stretch can prepare his team for the postseason run that will follow. He’s tried to increase the intensity at practices — he encourages players to watch each and even heckle each other during practice rounds — but he can’t simulate a real tournament.
Nor can he gauge his team’s preparedness by a show of hands. When the Indians are ripe, they’ll prove it on the course. Until then, Ficke will wait.
“With a green team, it’s just going to take time,” Ficke said. “My hope is, four or five meets from now, those repetitions are going to pay off. Really, when it’s all said and done, it’s about league and regionals and state.”