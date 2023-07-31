The advent of August is not only a harbinger of back-to-school preparations for local students but also of back-to-practice arrangements for local athletes.
Manhattan High fall sports practices are set to begin Aug. 14, the earliest date KSHSAA allows teams to begin. Students must turn in a completed physical and athletic packet to the school’s athletic office before they can participate in practice.
The defending 6A state champion Indians football team will open up with practices from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 14-15, with freshmen meeting on the school’s grass field and 10th-12th-graders gathering on the turf field. Practice on Aug. 16 will run from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Freshmen on the volleyball squad will practice from 3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. in the school’s west gym Aug. 14-15, while 10th-12th graders will practice in the school’s south gym from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. those days. The two groups will practice together from 3:15 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 16-17 in the south gym.
The boys’ soccer team will practice from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 14-16 at the school’s turf field.
Girls’ tennis will hold practice from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 14-16 on the school’s tennis courts.
Girls’ golf will practice from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 14 at Stagg Hill Golf Course and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 15.
The cross country team will practice early in the morning, running from 5:45 a.m. to 8 a.m. Aug. 14 at Warner Park, and from 6:45 a.m. to 8 a.m. in the school’s south gym hallway.
The cheerleading squad will practice in the MHS East Campus gym from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 and 17.