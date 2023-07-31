GAME ON
Manhattan High head football coach Joe Schartz speaks to the team following practice Aug. 17, 2022, at the MHS West football field.

The advent of August is not only a harbinger of back-to-school preparations for local students but also of back-to-practice arrangements for local athletes.

Manhattan High fall sports practices are set to begin Aug. 14, the earliest date KSHSAA allows teams to begin. Students must turn in a completed physical and athletic packet to the school’s athletic office before they can participate in practice.