The season rolls along for unbeaten Manhattan High football as Friday night’s 6A playoff regional round brings Wichita East to town.

The No. 8 Blue Aces (6-3) earned their opportunity to face the top-seeded Indians after blanking No. 9 Lawrence Free State 34-0 last week. Manhattan (9-0), meanwhile, smacked No. 16 Wichita North 71-7.