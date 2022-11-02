The season rolls along for unbeaten Manhattan High football as Friday night’s 6A playoff regional round brings Wichita East to town.
The No. 8 Blue Aces (6-3) earned their opportunity to face the top-seeded Indians after blanking No. 9 Lawrence Free State 34-0 last week. Manhattan (9-0), meanwhile, smacked No. 16 Wichita North 71-7.
Despite playing in separate leagues, the two teams have four common opponents this season. Most notably, Wichita East lost to Washburn Rural 49-42 and Wichita Northwest 52-14. The Indians beat those teams 28-25 and 56-28 respectively.
Both squads also have lopsided victories over Emporia and Wichita North.
But comparing common opponents only gets one so far, and Manhattan head coach Joe Schartz said the Blue Aces’ actual game film reveals a challenging foe whose defining characteristic is speed.
“Offensively, it’s all spread,” he said. “The quarterback is very fast and throws the ball well. He’s the focal point of their offense, but he has a lot of speed to get the ball. … It’s a very good scheme and a lot of skill to go along with it.”
Against a team with a lot of offensive ability, the Indians defense will need to step up. Fortunately for them, they’ve done that all season.
Led by fifth-year defensive coordinator Adam O’Neill, Manhattan has fielded one of the best defenses in the state.
Opponents have only scored 13.9 points per game against the Indians, and in the last five games, Manhattan has allowed an average of just 9.8 points per game.
“(O’Neill’s) got a good concept and he’s a very, very good coach,” Schartz said. “The kids are disciplined and they understand what they’re doing. They’re focused on carrying out their responsibilities. When you’ve got a good scheme and that discipline — the kids play hard — you’re going to have success.”
The Indians brought back good experience this year, including linebackers Jaxon Vikander and Ben Irvine, cornerbacks Dante Walters and Dre Delort, and defensive linemen Ke’Lonnie Patterson and Jaxon Bowles.
Each of those players has played a key role this season. Vikander leads the team with 52 total tackles, while Irvine is third with 33. Just behind them, Walters has 29 (as well as two picks), Patterson 23, Bowles has 22 and Delort has 20.
But a bevy of juniors have also stepped into starting roles for Manhattan and have already made names for themselves.
There’s safety Max Stanard, who has 47 total tackles as well as three interceptions. Fellow safety Elijah McFadden has logged 34 tackles, and linebackers Ian McNabb and Chris Dunnigan have 33 apiece while Tyler Durtschi has 32.
McFadden has hauled in two interceptions and Dunnigan had a pick-six.
The Indians’ defensive mantra is “fast and physical,” and that’s exactly how they play. They play that way because they prepare that way too.
“We rep it a lot in practice, so by the time we actually get to the game, we all know where the ball is going,” Irvine said. “We know all the different alignments. We have different checks.”
O’Neill’s players described him as a coach who pays a lot of attention to statistics. Based on his numbers, when Manhattan wins on first down — or holds an opponent to 3 yards or less — they have a much higher likelihood of getting off the field quickly.
The Indians have certainly done that. They’ve forced opponents into three-and-outs on 38 of 98 possessions this season, and have ended 10 opponents’ drives on fumble recoveries and eight on interceptions.
In fact, 66% (65 of 98) of Manhattan’s opponents’ drives this year have ended with either a three-and-out, a turnover or a turnover on downs.
Beyond simply holding opponents without points, those kinds of drive-killers often set up the offense with a short field and a better chance to score.
“We do like to get the ball out (by forcing fumbles) and getting picks, finishing our plays,” Delort said. “Mainly, we just worry about winning on first down. That’s really the goal.”
The Indians make it sound easy, and as a list of ingredients it seems simple enough: good coaching, good discipline, good talent.
Some of that is luck, some of that is hard work. Regardless, Manhattan has put it all together and — along with a highly skilled offense — is one of the odds-on favorites to win a state title this year.
Of course, the Indians aren’t thinking about that right now. This week, it’s all about Wichita East and making sure they do to the Blue Aces what they’ve done to everyone else this season.
“Fast and physical — I know a lot of kids say that on the team,” Vikander said. “We try to be fast and physical. If we just win on first down and out-physical everybody, people usually give up and just want to stop playing us by the fourth quarter.”