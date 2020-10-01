The Manhattan boys' and girls' cross country teams secured the honors of hosting one of four cross country regionals as the fall sports postseason draws near.
MHS will host Hutchinson, Junction City, Topeka High, Washburn Rural, Wichita-Heights, Wichita-North and Wichita-Northwest Oct. 24. The girls' race will start at 10 a.m., with the boys' race following at 10:45 a.m.
The top three teams from each regional will advance to the state meet. The other Class 6A regional sites are Olathe North, Shawnee Mission South and Wichita-East.
The girls' cross country team has won all three meets it has competed in this season, while the boys' team has won two of its three meets.
The state tournament will be run Oct. 31 in Augusta at the 4 Mile Creek Resort.
MHS volleyball to play in Junction City sub-state
The Manhattan High volleyball team will compete in the Junction City sub-state bracket Oct. 24. The other schools in the group are Junction City, Topeka High and Washburn Rural.
Seeding for the sub-states will take place Oct. 21. The winner of each sub-state bracket advances to the state quarterfinals, which will be held Oct. 27. There are eight sub-state brackets.
The 6A state tournament will be played Oct. 30 in Salina at the Tony's Pizza Events Center.
MHS girls' golf placed in Olathe West regional
The Manhattan girls' golf team will travel to Olathe West Oct. 12 for its regional play.
The regional will be played at Olathe-Prairie Highlands Golf Course. Eleven teams, including MHS, will be competing for a spot in the state tournament, which will run from Oct. 19-20 at Hesston Golf Course in Hesston.
There are three total regionals in Class 6A.
MHS boys' soccer traveling to Wichita-Northwest for regional
The MHS boys' soccer team is heading to Wichita-Northwest for its regional.
The other schools competing in the regional are Junction City, Washburn Rural and Topeka High. There are eight total regionals in Class 6A. There are eight total regionals.
The team will play its first game either Oct. 26 or Oct. 27. With a win, MHS would play in the regional final on Oct. 29.
Winning the region means a spot in the state quarterfinals against the Regional 3 winner — MHS is in Regional 4 — on Nov. 3. The state semifinals and finals will be held Nov. 6 and Nov. 7, respectively.
MHS girls' tennis playing in Washburn Rural regional
The MHS girls' tennis team will travel to the Washburn Rural regional Oct. 9 to face seven other schools for a shot at a state tournament berth.
The top four singles and top four doubles finishers at each regional will qualify for the state tournament. There are three other regional sites for Class 6A.
The state tournament will be held in Olathe at the College Boulevard Activity Center from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17.
Riley County, Wabaunsee hosting cross country regionals
Riley County will host both a Class 3A and Class 1A cross country regional. Both regionals will run Oct. 24 at Leonardville Golf, with the 3A races starting at 10 a.m. for the girls' race and 10:35 a.m. for the boys' race.
The 1A race will start later in the day, with the girls' race running at noon and the boys' race starting at 12:35 p.m.
Wabaunsee is also hosting a cross country regional for Class 2A. The races will be run Oct. 24, with the girls' race starting at 10 a.m. and the boys' race starting at 10:40 a.m.