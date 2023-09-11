09062023-mer-spt-mhsxc-2
Buy Now

Manhattan High’s Haley Henningson runs in the girls’ varsity race of the Manhattan Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Warner Park. Henningson finished fifth individually with a 20:58.80.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High’s cross country teams took second place Saturday at the Emporia Invitational at Jones Park in Emporia.

Bishop Carroll won the boys’ and girls’ races with 54 points and 91 points respectively. The Indians boys tallied 74 points as a team and the girls put up 92.

Tags