Manhattan High’s cross country teams took second place Saturday at the Emporia Invitational at Jones Park in Emporia.
Bishop Carroll won the boys’ and girls’ races with 54 points and 91 points respectively. The Indians boys tallied 74 points as a team and the girls put up 92.
Manhattan senior Lucas Holdren paced the boys’ varsity race, finishing first with a time of 15:36.3. That time beat by 17 seconds the personal best he ran last week in his season-opening win at the Manhattan High Invitational.
Junior Cooper Sturm was the next Indians racer to cross the finish line in the boys’ race, coming in ninth at 16:27.0.
Junior Evan Arnold was 17th at 16:44.9, junior Andrei Mazin was 22nd at 16:52.2, sophomore Will Richards was 27th at 16:55.5, junior Jack Spiegel was 34th at 17:15.1 and freshman Henry Witt was 50th at 17:48.1.
Senior Haley Henningson led the Indians in the girls’ varsity race in seventh at 19:48.3.
Freshman Scarlett Williams was 14th at 20:26.5, sophomore Caris Goering was 17th 20:36.6, junior Rebekah Pickering 20:36.7, sophomore Mira Gurgel was 41st at 21:34.4 and sophomore Averie Phillips was 48th 21:56.0.
Manhattan will head to Joplin, Missouri, Saturday to compete in the Missouri Southern Stampede.
Area XC teams ranked
The state’s cross country coaches put out the Jim Maska Early Season Poll Sunday, with several area teams represented.
The Manhattan boys were seventh in 6A while the girls were ninth. Wamego’s boys are No. 1 in 4A, and tte girls are fourth. The Riley County girls came in second in A, and the Wabaunsee girls tied for fifth in 2A.