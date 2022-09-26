20220903_cross_country_0030.jpg

Manhattan High junior Haley Henningson runs during the Manhattan Invitational Sept. 4 at Warner Park.

 Staff photo by David Mayes

It was a tough day for the Manhattan High cross country teams at the Rim Rock Farm Classic in Lawrence on Saturday.

The girls took 21st out of 22 teams in the Gold Division, while the boys placed 22nd out of 25.