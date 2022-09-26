It was a tough day for the Manhattan High cross country teams at the Rim Rock Farm Classic in Lawrence on Saturday.
The girls took 21st out of 22 teams in the Gold Division, while the boys placed 22nd out of 25.
The Indians girls finished with 497 points, placing them behind 20th-place Blue Valley Southwest with 412. Blue Springs South (Missouri) won the girls’ race with 144 points.
Meanwhile, the Manhattan boys tallied 549 points and 21st-place Bishop Kelley (Oklahoma) with 536. Shawnee Mission East scored 119 points to win the boys’ race.
Teams from seven states participated in the meet, which had three different varsity divisions.
Freshman Caris Goering led the Indians girls, finishing 66th out of 152 racers with a time of 21:04.9. Sophomore Regan Gaul completed her 5K race at 21:48.1 to place 97th.
Senior Saylor Salmans was 113th at 22:09.6, senior Avery Snider was 117th at 22:18.8, senior Ally Ingram was 119th at 22:21.7, senior Audrey Cook was 129th at 22:44.4 and junior Haley Henningson was 137th at 23:01.4.
In the boys’ race, sophomore Andrei Mazin paced Manhattan with a final time of 17:41.7 to finish 104th of 177 runners, while fellow sophomore Jack Spiegel came in 107th at 17:44.1
Senior Aidan Starling was 111th at 17:48.2, senior Kolby Grogg was 112th at 17:49.1, senior Silas Mills was 135th at 18:13.7, junior Aidan Hilton was 158th at 18:58.1 and senior Marshall Garren was 169th at 19:37.8.
The Indians will get back on the course Saturday when they run at the Baldwin Invitational in Baldwin City.