Manhattan High's boys' and girls' cross country teams had their first opportunity of the season to test their skills in a competitive environment Saturday morning during the team's annual Running of the Pink and Blue.
The intrasquad meet, which was run at Northeast Community Park, provided the Indians and head coach Susan Melgares a first look at the team heading into the 2020 season. Manhattan will open its regular season by hosting the Manhattan Invitational Sept. 5.
"The hundreds of miles our kids ran this summer showed up in some impressive performances today," Melgares said in a statement. "We have quality depth, especially on the boy's side. It is promising to have 4 guys go sub 17 this early in the season. Our girls have strong front runners and a solid pack to follow them up. We are thankful to be able to run together and aim for improvement across the board and a push for the state podium this season!"
Both boys' and girls' teams split into Pink and Blue teams, with the top seven overall finishers on each team earning a spot in the team's first meet.
On the boys' side, the Pink team won the meet, with its top five finishers totaling 26 points and clocking in at 1:27:12.0. The Blue team finished with 32 points and had a top-five total time of 1:28:00.0.
Senior Daniel Harkin, the reigning Kansas Boys' Cross Country Gatorade Player of the Year, won the individual meet, posting a time of 16:14.9. Four Manhattan boys' runners finished in under 17 minutes.
In the girls' race, the Blue team won with 25 points and a top-five time of 1:48:52.8. The Pink team tallied 31 points and had a top-five time of 1:50:40.6.
Junior Jenna Keeley came out on top in the individual standings by almost 40 seconds, finishing the meet in 20:03.2. Four of the team's top five finishers in the meet are underclassmen.
In order, here are the top seven individual finishers on both the boys' and girls' teams:
MHS BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY
1. Daniel Harkin, 16:14.0, 5:15/mile
2. Sean Anderson, 16:16.7, 5:15/mile
3. Ben Mosier, 16:42.0, 5:23/mile
4. Max Bowyer, 16:48.2, 5:25/mile
5. Gavin Erickson, 17:43.8, 5:43/mile
6. Ethan Bryant, 17:53.3, 5:46/mile
7. Sam Ungerer, 17:54.7, 5:47/mile
MHS GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRY
1. Jenna Keeley, 20:03.2, 6:28/mile
2. Amelia Knopp, 20:40.5, 6:40/mile
3. Josie Koppes, 21:44.8, 7:01/mile
4. Halle Gaul, 21:50.1, 7:03/mile
5. Haley Henningson, 21:56.2, 7:05/mile
6. Rachel Corn, 21:56.3, 7:05/mile
7: Saylor Salmons, 21:59.1, 7:06/mile