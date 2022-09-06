The Manhattan High cross country team opened its 2022 season Saturday with a solid showing at its home invitational at Warner Park.
The boys finished second out of 12 teams, totaling 107 points and an average time of 18:09, putting them behind first-place Wamego, which tallied 36 points and an average time of 17:13.
Senior Kolby Grogg led the Indians boys with a 14th-place finish and a time of 17:45. Fellow senior Silas Millas finished 18th at 17:53. Junior Aidan Hilton came in 26th at 18:16, senior Aidan Starling was 30th at 18:45, senior Marshall Garren placed 34th at 18:45 and junior Lucas Holdren finished 47th at 19:26.
Meanwhile, the girls placed third out of seven teams. Manhattan scored 79 points and ran an average time of 22:18. Lawrence finished first with a score of 56 points and an average time of 21:40, while Seaman was the runner-up at 58 points and an average time of 22:18.
Senior Saylor Salmans finished 11th at 21:40 to be the Indians girls’ top finisher. Freshman Caris Goering was 19th at 22:08, senior Ally Ingram came in 21st at 22:29, sophomore Regan Gaul finished 24th at 22:38, senior Avery Snider was 26th at 22:38, senior Audrey Cook was 34th at 23:44 and sophomore Abbie Geering came in 40th at 25:17.
The Manhattan boys are coming off a 2021 season in which they placed second at state and won their second straight Centennial League title. Grogg and Mills were both a part of the state team, finishing 49th and 60th respectively.
Mills thinks the boys team could do something similar again this year.
“I think we’re capable of really contending at state for a good spot,” he said. “We had some underclassmen that were really promising leave, but I think we’re still a pretty strong team. And as the season progresses, I know we’ll be competing amongst each other and we’re going to throw down some pretty good times, I think. I’m pretty excited.”
On the girls side, the Indians saw Washburn Rural break their streak of 11 consecutive league titles. Head coach Susan Melgares said Manhattan wasn’t able to field its full varsity squad in that meet, and that it would have won with its top runners competing.
While the Indians still went on to take fifth place at state, getting that Centennial League trophy back is a motivator for this season.
“We’re going after the title, and see what happens,” Melgares said. “That’s always the goal, and then on the podium at state is always a goal. We’ll see once we get going where we land.”
Melgares said that her team is dominated by large sophomore and freshman classes, as well as some solid returners from last year. Over the summer, the squad saw better turnout numbers than it has ever seen before.
“They’re getting their feet wet pretty fast,” she said. “...People have risen to the top that maybe haven’t been varsity runners before, which is exciting, though I think there’s going to be a little bit of an adjustment kind of thing. But they’re working hard. We’ve got great energy with this team overall. Great kids. Super fun kids. It’s going to be an exciting adventure here for 2022.”
Salmans is back for her senior year after struggling with some health concerns last season. She said that those are under control, and she is excited to be a leader on the varsity squad, particularly as an underclassman on a young team.
She said she wants to help create a positive atmosphere both on the course and in the locker room, and sees herself as a vital catalyst for that.
“It’s super important because it’s a team sport,” Salmans said. “One bad day for an athlete or if an athlete is in their head, it can affect the rest of the team because everyone scores points. So it’s super important to have great team chemistry and really lift everyone up.”
“You want to do well for your team because you know they like you, you know they’re your friends,” Mills added. “The friendly competitiveness of it really elevates the competition to a whole other level, especially among the underclassmen. All the competition among the varsity brings out some really good times.”
As for what the girls can accomplish this season, Salmans has high hopes.
“I think we’re capable of a lot,” she said. “We have a lot of potential talent, and if we work hard enough, we can definitely make a podium push this year, and hopefully make it to state.”
Manhattan will be back in action on Saturday when it competes at the Emporia Invitational.