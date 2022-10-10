20220903_cross_country_0008.jpg
Buy Now

A runner in the boys JV race is silhouetted against the morning sun during the Manhattan Cross Country Invitational on Sept. 4 at Warner Park.

 Staff photo by David Mayes

Manhattan High boys’ and girls’ cross country both took fourth place at the Haskell Indian Nations University Invite in Lawrence on Saturday.

The Indians rested their top six runners on both sides in preparation for the upcoming postseason.