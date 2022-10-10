Manhattan High boys’ and girls’ cross country both took fourth place at the Haskell Indian Nations University Invite in Lawrence on Saturday.
The Indians rested their top six runners on both sides in preparation for the upcoming postseason.
The girls scored 100 total team points. Raymore-Peculiar (Missouri) finished first with 22 points, Lawrence Free State was third with 39 and Shawnee Mission East was fourth with 91.
Freshman Averie Phillips led the Manhattan girls with a 14th-place spot and a time of 21:12.18. Senior Audrey Cook came in 21st with a time of 21:44.35, and sophomore Amelia Anderson was 22nd at 21:45.40.
Freshman Mira Gurgel was 23rd at 21:47.41, freshman Madalyn Fobes was 24th at 22:05.11 and Freshman Brady Inman was 26th at 22:41.51.
The boys tallied 109 team points, while first-place Lawrence Free State had 34, second-place Raymore-Peculiar had 37 and third-place Shawnee Mission East had 85.
Sophomore Evan Arnold ran a time of 17:52.63 to come in 17th, sophomore Kaiser Wymer finished 20th at 18:09.92 and junior Aidan Hilton placed 22nd at 18:23.65.
Senior Marshall Garren was 24th at 18:29.05, junior Lucas Holdren was 26th at 18:34.09 and freshman Wilson Wesch was 27th at 18:36.89.
Manhattan will host the Centennial League meet at Warner Park on Saturday.